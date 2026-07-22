ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Misunderstood Post': Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Viral 'Hospital, ICU' Blog Referred To Messi's Defeat

The post quickly went viral, with many assuming that the 83-year-old actor was talking about his own health. Fans flooded social media with prayers and good wishes, while speculation grew after he also shared a cryptic message on X that read, "The game has ended! But the work is still going on."

The confusion began after Bachchan shared a blog in which he wrote, ".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming .. this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically .... you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ...."

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan has finally addressed the concern surrounding his recent blog post that mentioned a hospital stay, surgery and the ICU. The veteran actor has now clarified that the post was widely misunderstood and was never about his own health. He assured fans that he is doing well and explained that he was drawing a comparison between recovering from surgery and the emotional struggle of a champion dealing with defeat.

Putting all rumours to rest, Bachchan posted a fresh clarification on his blog. He wrote, "I am fine... misunderstood post... I was giving an example... That the period after a surgery or ICU incident, the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition."

He further explained that the comparison was actually about football and Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. "So when a Champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath... Ref. Argentina loss and Messi as Champion that lost... People have assumed its reference to me... assumed incorrectly," he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hospital, ICU' Post (Photo: Screengrab)

The actor also reflected on how every champion must accept that someone else will eventually take their place. According to him, that transition is difficult but is a natural part of life. He compared it to how the human body adjusts after a surgery. "The body is remarkable, it adjusts, it works, but perhaps not as before... the Champion lost has similar feelings to contend with. But the tough fight it out... the body when worked upon can bring results, perhaps not like before, but results it brings. The Champion can get up from his fallen state, fight back to being Champion again," Bachchan added.

His clarification has come as a relief to millions of fans who were worried after reading the earlier post. By explaining the context, the actor made it clear that his words were meant as a motivational analogy inspired by Lionel Messi and Argentina's defeat, and not a personal health update. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to return as the host of the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen on the big screen in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.