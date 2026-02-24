ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Begins Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Shoot, Reunites With Kamal Haasan After Decades

Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The actor is currently in Hyderabad for the film's shoot. Because of this, he could not attend his regular Sunday meeting with fans outside his house in Mumbai.

Every Sunday, Big B greets his fans who gather in large numbers to see him. However, this time he informed them in advance that he would not be able to come. Still, many fans turned up. Sharing pictures on his blog, he wrote, "told them that this Sunday I shall not be able to come, since I was shooting in Hyderabad .. but still they come .. to confirm .. but apologies .. work first .. rest later."

Amitabh Bachchan meets Kamal Haasan for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan's Blog)

The veteran actor also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the sequel, also called Kalki 2. In the film, he will once again play the powerful role of Ashwatthama. He posted photos of his look from the film and a heartwarming picture of himself hugging co-actor Kamal Haasan.