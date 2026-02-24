Amitabh Bachchan Begins Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Shoot, Reunites With Kamal Haasan After Decades
Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for the Kalki sequel in Hyderabad and reunites with Kamal Haasan after decades.
Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The actor is currently in Hyderabad for the film's shoot. Because of this, he could not attend his regular Sunday meeting with fans outside his house in Mumbai.
Every Sunday, Big B greets his fans who gather in large numbers to see him. However, this time he informed them in advance that he would not be able to come. Still, many fans turned up. Sharing pictures on his blog, he wrote, "told them that this Sunday I shall not be able to come, since I was shooting in Hyderabad .. but still they come .. to confirm .. but apologies .. work first .. rest later."
The veteran actor also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the sequel, also called Kalki 2. In the film, he will once again play the powerful role of Ashwatthama. He posted photos of his look from the film and a heartwarming picture of himself hugging co-actor Kamal Haasan.
Amitabh expressed his happiness about working with Kamal Haasan again after many years. He wrote, "and meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar." The two stars had earlier worked together in the 1985 film Geraftaar. It has been almost four decades since they shared screen space.
The sequel is directed by Nag Ashwin. The first film was a big success and earned over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. It was set in the year 2898 AD in a future city called Kashi. The story followed a group trying to protect an unborn child believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
In the first film, the Bollywood megatsar impressed everyone with his strong performance as Ashwatthama. Many fans felt he stood out in the movie. Kamal Haasan also appeared in the first part, but the two actors did not share scenes together. Now, fans are excited to see them act side by side again.
The sequel will also star Prabhas in an important role. Media reports suggest that the second part will focus more on the characters of Karna and Ashwatthama. On the work front, Amitabh recently finished hosting the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
