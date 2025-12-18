ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Seen Together At Aaradhya's School Function - Video

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the annual day function of Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Thursday. The family was present to watch and support Aaradhya Bachchan, who studies at the school.

The Bachchans arrived at the venue in the evening. Amitabh Bachchan wore a black suit and blazer. Abhishek Bachchan opted for a casual blue outfit. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed up in a black ensemble, which she paired with a traditional Banarasi dupatta. Visuals from outside the school showed the family members arriving separately before coming together near the entrance.

Abhishek and Aishwarya were briefly seen speaking as they reached the venue, after which Aishwarya’s mother, Vrinda Rai, joined them. The family then entered the school premises together. They did not interact with the media and were focused on attending the programme.

The annual day function is a key event for the school. Parents and family members of students attend it. The event includes cultural performances by students and takes place in the presence of teachers and guests. Aaradhya has earlier participated in school events, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has often been seen attending such functions to support her daughter.