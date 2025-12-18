Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Seen Together At Aaradhya's School Function - Video
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attended Aaradhya's school annual day in Mumbai, making a rare public appearance together amid relationship rumours.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 18, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the annual day function of Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Thursday. The family was present to watch and support Aaradhya Bachchan, who studies at the school.
The Bachchans arrived at the venue in the evening. Amitabh Bachchan wore a black suit and blazer. Abhishek Bachchan opted for a casual blue outfit. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed up in a black ensemble, which she paired with a traditional Banarasi dupatta. Visuals from outside the school showed the family members arriving separately before coming together near the entrance.
Abhishek and Aishwarya were briefly seen speaking as they reached the venue, after which Aishwarya’s mother, Vrinda Rai, joined them. The family then entered the school premises together. They did not interact with the media and were focused on attending the programme.
The annual day function is a key event for the school. Parents and family members of students attend it. The event includes cultural performances by students and takes place in the presence of teachers and guests. Aaradhya has earlier participated in school events, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has often been seen attending such functions to support her daughter.
The family's appearance together comes amid ongoing discussion on social media about Abhishek and Aishwarya's relationship. Last year, rumours of a rift began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended Anant Ambani's wedding-related events separately from other members of the Bachchan family. The absence of Abhishek at some functions led to speculation.
Since then, the couple has been seen together at various public outings, including family vacations and industry events. They have not publicly addressed the rumours. They have also kept their personal lives private.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They have worked together in films such as Guru and Dhoom 2. Aaradhya was born in 2011. Despite being among the most well-known families in the film industry, the Bachchans have generally kept their personal moments away from the spotlight.
Amitabh Bachchan, who continues to be active in films and television, has often spoken about the importance of family. His presence at his granddaughter's school function was noted by those present at the venue.
The family stayed for the programme and left after the event concluded. The focus of the evening remained on the school’s celebrations and Aaradhya’s participation, with the Bachchans keeping a low profile throughout.
