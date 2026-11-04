Amit Sadh On Pratap, Playing Cop Again And Learning From Tigmanshu Dhulia | Exclusive
Amit Sadh opens up about why he frequently gets opportunities to play cop roles, his bond with mentor and director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, what a role like Pratap demands, and how his acting process has evolved over time.
By Minal Rudra
Published : November 4, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
There is something about men in uniform that seems to draw Amit Sadh towards them. From Major Videep Singh, the Para SF team leader in Avrodh: The Siege Within, to Senior Inspector Kabir Sawant in Breathe: Into the Shadows, Sadh has explored different shades of authority on screen and ensured each one look and feel different from his previous outing. His next, Pratap, comes with a dream role of Pratap Ranade, a Mumbai Police encounter specialist.
In conversation with ETV Bharat, Amit Sadh opens up about why he frequently gets opportunities to play cop roles, his bond with mentor and director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, the emotional demands of playing a character like Pratap, and how his acting process has evolved over time.
"I feel something about my personality suits these roles. Without sounding too arrogant, I am happy that at least I suit these characters," says Sadh with a smile.
The actor believes his personality may have helped him land such roles, but he is quick to acknowledge the effort that goes into bringing them alive. He credits the writers and directors for creating these opportunities.
Pratap, however, he says is not simply another uniformed character. The film explores the fall of a once-powerful police officer who finds himself behind bars. He is abandoned by the system that once celebrated him. It is for this character arch Sadh said yes to the film which marks the writing and directorial debut of Sachin Saraf.
Sadh was intrigued by the question of what happens to a man who was once everyone's favourite suddenly becomes unwanted.
"Imagine taking a man of immense stature, power and confidence, someone nobody outside could dare to touch, and putting him in prison. What happens to him after 15 days, a month or two months? How does his personality change? What happens to his life? That is the journey I believe will connect with audiences," he explains.
Despite suspicion turning toward Pratap for his actions while on duty, Sadh does not approach Pratap as a character whose ideology and moral values he must necessarily share. The actor says he tries to understand the human behind the facade.
"I don't think an actor necessarily has to agree with a character's ideology to portray him honestly. I try to look at such characters with a neutral and human perspective and approach them with compassion," he says.
For him, the most interesting characters are often those with contradictions, vulnerabilities and the ability to change. Life, he believes, "gives everyone an opportunity to understand themselves and start afresh."
Sadh says he did not question what Pratap does in the film. One scene, in particular, however helped understand the character's emotional breaking point. It is when his 10-year-old son calls him a criminal. "For me, that was a turning point. Imagine a man who has so much power and strength being confronted by his own child. If someone else had dared to call him that, he might have reacted violently. But when those words come from his own son... That moment breaks something inside him," he says.
Sadh even compares Pratap to boxing legend Mike Tyson, whose life has seen extraordinary highs and difficult lows. He recalls watching Tyson's documentary and being moved by his belief that he could do anything.
"I connected with that mindset. I hope audiences can understand Pratap's journey, his inner conflicts and the struggles he faces with himself," he adds.
While the emotional conflict forms the heart of the film, the trailer also promises intense action. For Sadh, performing such scenes was something he had been looking forward to for a long time.
He believes the key to convincing action is intent. "I enjoy watching my work, but what matters more to me is giving it a real feeling. Of course, it is acting, and we have to act. But I try to bring as much real emotion as possible without harming myself or the person performing with me," he says.
There is no ritual before risky action scene. His preparation involves understanding the script, asking the director questions and staying true to the filmmaker's vision. He also draws inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan, whose performances, according to him, carry immense emotion regardless of the genre.
"Whether he is doing comedy, romance, drama, dance or action, there is so much emotion in his performance. He makes you feel that he has waited his entire life to do that particular scene. That is something I admire in Shah Rukh sir," Sadh says.
One of the most interesting aspects of Pratap is Sadh's reunion with his mentor, director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who plays an important character in the film. The two share a long association, having first worked together in Yaara (2020).
His excitement is unmistakable when the conversation turns to the filmmaker.
"Oh, I am Tishu sir's chela!" he exclaims and says their relationship has grown into something resembling that of a father and son.
When the makers were discussing casting for Tigmanshu's role, Sadh was delighted. Although the character does not have a long screen presence, he is crucial to Pratap's journey.
"I immediately called him and said, 'Sir, aapne mujhe Yaara mein jail bheja tha. Ab aapko mere liye jail aana padega!' I sent him the script, and he came on board. We spent two lovely days together," he recalls.
For Sadh, Tigmanshu's contribution to his career goes beyond individual films. He credits the filmmaker with teaching him how to be relaxed on set, become comfortable in front of the camera and, most importantly, improvise.
Actors, he believes, can often become anxious about suggesting changes or experimenting with lines. Tigmanshu helped him overcome that hesitation.
"He removed that fear from me. He would say, 'Son, at the most, what will happen? If it doesn't work, I will ask you to do it again.' That gave me a lot of confidence, and I am very grateful to him," he says.
Sadh is equally impressed by Tigmanshu's acting abilities. "He is not someone who will only tell you how to perform a scene. He can actually show you how it is done... He is a fantastic actor," he adds.
Playing a character dealing with imprisonment and solitary confinement also required Sadh to explore some difficult emotions. The actor, however, believes that his life experiences have gradually helped him develop his own approach to such roles.
"I have a huge emotional bank!" he says jokingly. "Gradually, over the years, you develop your own method. I always say I have a method to my madness and madness to my method."
Over time, he has learnt to move in and out of characters more easily. He recalls how playing Kabir Sawant in Breathe required a longer emotional process. Today, he feels his approach has become more natural.
"I have also started feeling more... mehsoos karna... rather than simply talking or thinking about emotions. I try to experience them. Perhaps that is just how my personality and acting process have evolved," he explains.
His understanding of human emotions also comes from personal experiences. Sadh lost his father at a very young age, and it took him years to fully understand the influence his father had on him.
He recalls a moment in 2016, after Sultan, when he suddenly recognised his father's voice, personality and values in himself.
"I understood that much of what I had achieved in life was because of his upbringing, principles and personality. I had inherited a lot of courage and strength from him," he says.
Pratap also marks Sachin Saraf's directorial debut. However, Sadh is quick to point out that calling him a first-time filmmaker does not tell the complete story.
Sachin has worked as a chief associate with filmmakers such as Apoorva Lakhia and Anil Sharma. His experience on film sets, Sadh believes, was clearly visible during the making of the film.
"Of course, when you make your first film, there are more constraints. But I honestly did not feel any of that on our set. He has done a wonderful job," he says.
Sadh also believes that filmmaking is a continuous learning process. With every project, a director becomes better at storytelling. But he is particularly happy with what Sachin has achieved in his debut film.
With Pratap arriving close to the release of Ramayana Part 1, questions about the release window are inevitable. However, Sadh prefers to leave those decisions to the producer.
"Honestly, that is a question above my pay grade. My producer is handling the release. My job is to promote the film, be authentic and show the excitement I genuinely feel about it," he says. "All we can do now is pray, hope for the best and give it our everything," he signs off.