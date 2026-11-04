ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amit Sadh On Pratap, Playing Cop Again And Learning From Tigmanshu Dhulia | Exclusive

'When His Own Son Calls Him A Criminal...' Amit Sadh Reveals Turning Point Of His Role In Pratap ( Photo: Special arrangement )

There is something about men in uniform that seems to draw Amit Sadh towards them. From Major Videep Singh, the Para SF team leader in Avrodh: The Siege Within, to Senior Inspector Kabir Sawant in Breathe: Into the Shadows, Sadh has explored different shades of authority on screen and ensured each one look and feel different from his previous outing. His next, Pratap, comes with a dream role of Pratap Ranade, a Mumbai Police encounter specialist.

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Amit Sadh opens up about why he frequently gets opportunities to play cop roles, his bond with mentor and director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, the emotional demands of playing a character like Pratap, and how his acting process has evolved over time.

"I feel something about my personality suits these roles. Without sounding too arrogant, I am happy that at least I suit these characters," says Sadh with a smile.

The actor believes his personality may have helped him land such roles, but he is quick to acknowledge the effort that goes into bringing them alive. He credits the writers and directors for creating these opportunities.

Pratap, however, he says is not simply another uniformed character. The film explores the fall of a once-powerful police officer who finds himself behind bars. He is abandoned by the system that once celebrated him. It is for this character arch Sadh said yes to the film which marks the writing and directorial debut of Sachin Saraf.

Sadh was intrigued by the question of what happens to a man who was once everyone's favourite suddenly becomes unwanted.

"Imagine taking a man of immense stature, power and confidence, someone nobody outside could dare to touch, and putting him in prison. What happens to him after 15 days, a month or two months? How does his personality change? What happens to his life? That is the journey I believe will connect with audiences," he explains.

Despite suspicion turning toward Pratap for his actions while on duty, Sadh does not approach Pratap as a character whose ideology and moral values he must necessarily share. The actor says he tries to understand the human behind the facade.

Pratap marks writing and directorial debut of Sachin Saraf (Photo: Special arrangement)

"I don't think an actor necessarily has to agree with a character's ideology to portray him honestly. I try to look at such characters with a neutral and human perspective and approach them with compassion," he says.

For him, the most interesting characters are often those with contradictions, vulnerabilities and the ability to change. Life, he believes, "gives everyone an opportunity to understand themselves and start afresh."

Sadh says he did not question what Pratap does in the film. One scene, in particular, however helped understand the character's emotional breaking point. It is when his 10-year-old son calls him a criminal. "For me, that was a turning point. Imagine a man who has so much power and strength being confronted by his own child. If someone else had dared to call him that, he might have reacted violently. But when those words come from his own son... That moment breaks something inside him," he says.

Sadh even compares Pratap to boxing legend Mike Tyson, whose life has seen extraordinary highs and difficult lows. He recalls watching Tyson's documentary and being moved by his belief that he could do anything.

"I connected with that mindset. I hope audiences can understand Pratap's journey, his inner conflicts and the struggles he faces with himself," he adds.

While the emotional conflict forms the heart of the film, the trailer also promises intense action. For Sadh, performing such scenes was something he had been looking forward to for a long time.

Amit Sadh in a still from Pratap (Photo: Special arrangement)

He believes the key to convincing action is intent. "I enjoy watching my work, but what matters more to me is giving it a real feeling. Of course, it is acting, and we have to act. But I try to bring as much real emotion as possible without harming myself or the person performing with me," he says.

There is no ritual before risky action scene. His preparation involves understanding the script, asking the director questions and staying true to the filmmaker's vision. He also draws inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan, whose performances, according to him, carry immense emotion regardless of the genre.

"Whether he is doing comedy, romance, drama, dance or action, there is so much emotion in his performance. He makes you feel that he has waited his entire life to do that particular scene. That is something I admire in Shah Rukh sir," Sadh says.

One of the most interesting aspects of Pratap is Sadh's reunion with his mentor, director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who plays an important character in the film. The two share a long association, having first worked together in Yaara (2020).

His excitement is unmistakable when the conversation turns to the filmmaker.

"Oh, I am Tishu sir's chela!" he exclaims and says their relationship has grown into something resembling that of a father and son.