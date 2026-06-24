Amid Pregnancy Buzz, Samantha Beams With Joy As Raj Nidimoru Plays With Chinmayi's Twins - Pics Inside
Amid pregnancy speculation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's heartwarming moments with Rahul Ravindran and Chinmayi's twins have captivated fans online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 24, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, attended a private celebration hosted by actor-director Rahul Ravindran and singer Chinmayi Sripada. The gathering marked the success of Samantha’s latest action comedy film, Maa Inti Bangaaram and Rahul’s 45th birthday.
Rahul took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses from the intimate celebration with family and close friends. Posting a series of pictures from the evening, he wrote, “And that’s how we celebrated Sammy Chitthi’s blockbuster and Appa’s birthday #MaaIntiBangaram.”
The photos quickly caught the attention of fans, especially those featuring Samantha and Raj spending time with Rahul and Chinmayi’s twins, Driptah and Sharvas. In several pictures, Samantha is seen joining the children in their playful moments and smiling warmly throughout the celebration.
Fans have also noticed how Samantha, who is reportedly pregnant, is beaming with joy as Raj keeps the twins entertained at the dining table. The candid moment has now gone viral on social media, with fans praising the happy atmosphere captured in the pictures. A fan wrote, “I think sam akka pregnant, love it, who all noticed?” Another commented, “Samantha pregnant (followed by a red heart emoji).”
Apart from Samantha and Raj, filmmaker Nandini Reddy and producer Himank Duvvuru were also present at the gathering. While Chinmayi was not seen in the pictures shared by Rahul, the celebration brought together several close friends who have been part of each other’s personal and professional journeys.
Samantha also shared a group photograph from the celebration on her social media handle and wished Rahul on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday to our favourite. And judging by the number of people who adore you, everyone’s favourite, too. @rahulr_23.”
Samantha and Rahul share a friendship that goes back more than 15 years. The two first met while working on Moscowin Kavery in 2007 and have remained close ever since. Rahul had earlier spoken about Samantha’s support when he was offered a role in Jigra. Recalling the moment, he said, “Samantha was with me when I got the call that I was finalised for Jigra. I asked her if I should do it, and she said, are you mad, of course you should.”
Speaking of Samantha's recently released Maa Inti Bangaaram, she is currently enjoying the success of the film, directed by Nandini Reddy. Released on June 19, the film has reportedly grossed over Rs 50 crore worldwide, emerging as the actor’s biggest solo box-office success to date.
A recent video from Maa Inti Bangaaram’s success celebration has shifted attention away from the movie and towards the actor’s personal life, with fans speculating that she may be expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.
The video, which surfaced on social media on Saturday, shows Samantha cutting a cake alongside Raj and members of the Maa Inti Bangaaram team as they celebrated the film’s positive initial response. While the celebration itself drew attention, many fans focused on Samantha’s appearance in the clip and began speculating that she might be pregnant.
The speculation gained further attention after reports claimed that Samantha's baby bump was visible in photos from the celebration. Some media outlets also reported that sources close to the actor had confirmed that she is expecting a child. However, neither Samantha nor Raj has officially commented on the rumours so far.
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