ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Pregnancy Buzz, Samantha Beams With Joy As Raj Nidimoru Plays With Chinmayi's Twins - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, attended a private celebration hosted by actor-director Rahul Ravindran and singer Chinmayi Sripada. The gathering marked the success of Samantha’s latest action comedy film, Maa Inti Bangaaram and Rahul’s 45th birthday.

Rahul took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses from the intimate celebration with family and close friends. Posting a series of pictures from the evening, he wrote, “And that’s how we celebrated Sammy Chitthi’s blockbuster and Appa’s birthday #MaaIntiBangaram.”

The photos quickly caught the attention of fans, especially those featuring Samantha and Raj spending time with Rahul and Chinmayi’s twins, Driptah and Sharvas. In several pictures, Samantha is seen joining the children in their playful moments and smiling warmly throughout the celebration.

Fans have also noticed how Samantha, who is reportedly pregnant, is beaming with joy as Raj keeps the twins entertained at the dining table. The candid moment has now gone viral on social media, with fans praising the happy atmosphere captured in the pictures. A fan wrote, “I think sam akka pregnant, love it, who all noticed?” Another commented, “Samantha pregnant (followed by a red heart emoji).”

Apart from Samantha and Raj, filmmaker Nandini Reddy and producer Himank Duvvuru were also present at the gathering. While Chinmayi was not seen in the pictures shared by Rahul, the celebration brought together several close friends who have been part of each other’s personal and professional journeys.