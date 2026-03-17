ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Mumbai LPG Cylinder Crisis, Akshay Kumar Says Wife Twinkle Khanna Purchased Two Induction Stoves

Hyderabad: Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday reacted to a question about the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage in Mumbai and revealed that his wife, author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, has already ordered two induction stoves for their home.

Akshay was speaking to reporters during a press conference held at the headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The actor attended the event along with Ameet Satam, president of the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to announce the launch of the civic body's new cleanliness initiative, the Mumbai Clean League.

During the interaction with the media, Akshay was asked about the shortage of LPG cylinders being reported across the city. Responding to the question in a light-hearted manner, the actor said that his family has already started preparing for an alternative cooking option.

"So my wife, day before yesterday...See abhi tak toh nahi hai problem koi. Lekin, what is that another oven which has come, induction kind of a thing, toh do kharide. Toh aap bhi khareed lijiye (I've not faced any problem so far. But my wife has ordered two induction stoves. So you should buy one too)," Akshay said.