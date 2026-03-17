Amid Mumbai LPG Cylinder Crisis, Akshay Kumar Says Wife Twinkle Khanna Purchased Two Induction Stoves
Amid Mumbai's LPG shortage, Akshay Kumar said wife Twinkle Khanna ordered two induction stoves, while the actor addressed the issue during an event.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 17, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday reacted to a question about the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage in Mumbai and revealed that his wife, author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, has already ordered two induction stoves for their home.
Akshay was speaking to reporters during a press conference held at the headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The actor attended the event along with Ameet Satam, president of the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to announce the launch of the civic body's new cleanliness initiative, the Mumbai Clean League.
During the interaction with the media, Akshay was asked about the shortage of LPG cylinders being reported across the city. Responding to the question in a light-hearted manner, the actor said that his family has already started preparing for an alternative cooking option.
"So my wife, day before yesterday...See abhi tak toh nahi hai problem koi. Lekin, what is that another oven which has come, induction kind of a thing, toh do kharide. Toh aap bhi khareed lijiye (I've not faced any problem so far. But my wife has ordered two induction stoves. So you should buy one too)," Akshay said.
When reporters asked whether the appliances had already been delivered to their home, the actor said he was not sure yet. "Filhaal toh mujhe yeh nahi pata, lekin mujhe yeh maloom hai ki my wife has ordered it, whether ghar pe pahuche hai ki nahi, mujhe nahi pata ab tak (I don't know that, but I know my wife has ordered it, whether it has been delivered or not, I don't know)," he added.
In recent days, Mumbai has been facing a shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. There are reports of difficulties faced by people in getting fresh cylinders. It has been reported that the shortage is due to disturbances in the global supply route caused by the tension in West Asia. India imports a large portion of its LPG requirements, and shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly been affected following recent geopolitical developments in the region.
Akshay and Twinkle have been married since January 2001. The couple has two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle, who earlier worked in films, later became a popular columnist and author. Her books include Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Welcome to Paradise.
Speaking of Akshay's professional endeavours, he will next be seen in the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also features Tabu and Paresh Rawal and is scheduled to release on April 2, 2026. He will also appear in Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan.
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