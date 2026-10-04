Amid Jr NTR-Janhvi's Chuttamalle AI Video Row, Yami Gautam Requests Media Not To 'Alter Or Enhance' Her Photos
Amid the AI controversy involving Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam asks media outlets not to alter or enhance her photographs.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 4, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amid the AI controversy involving Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR over a morphed video from Chuttamalle song, Yami Gautam has made a request to the media. The actor has urged media outlets not to use artificial intelligence to alter or enhance her photographs taken during public appearances. Yami shared her message on X, asking publications and media organisations to use her pictures in their original form. She made it clear that she does not want AI to be used to change or even enhance her appearance without her knowledge and consent.
Yami Gautam asks media to use her photos in original form
Yami made her apeal writing, "A sincere request to the media. Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form," she wrote. The Article 370 actor also highlighted the importance of consent when it comes to using AI on a person's image or likeness. "Altering or manipulating an individual's image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request!" Yami added.
Yami did not mention any particular photograph or incident that prompted her post. However, her statement came at a time when concerns around AI-generated and AI-manipulated content involving celebrities have been growing.
A sincere request to the media Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request!— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 4, 2026
Yami's request comes amid Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's AI video row
A day before Yami's post, Jr NTR had spoken out against a morphed video featuring the Chuttamalle song from his film Devara. The original song features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, but an AI-manipulated version had been circulated online. Jr NTR strongly condemned the misuse of AI and said he would take legal action against those responsible for creating and spreading the morphed video.
"Disgusting, Sick and Shameless," he wrote in his post, calling out the use of AI to create degrading content involving a woman. The actor also urged people not to watch, share or engage with such material. He stressed that AI misuse can affect anyone and called on governments to bring in stronger regulations to deal with such content. Janhvi Kapoor had also reacted to the circulation of AI-generated fake videos. She urged people not to create, share or promote such content and said legal action would be taken against those involved.
Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where " matrudevo bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using ai to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. using ai to create something this vile is shameful beyond words. to the scumbags behind this morphed chuttamalle video, i will not spare any of you. i will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. please do not watch, share or engage with such content. today it is someone else. tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. this is a serious issue, and i urge all the state governments and the government of india to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of ai.<="" p>— jr ntr (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026
Yami Gautam's work front
On the work front, Yami Gautam will next be seen in Nayyi Navelli, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, ahead of Dussehra. The actor plays Mohini, a newly married woman who enters the Awasthi family and finds herself caught in a story involving family, fantasy, humour, action and mystery. The film is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. It also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori.