ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Jr NTR-Janhvi's Chuttamalle AI Video Row, Yami Gautam Requests Media Not To 'Alter Or Enhance' Her Photos

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Amid the AI controversy involving Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR over a morphed video from Chuttamalle song, Yami Gautam has made a request to the media. The actor has urged media outlets not to use artificial intelligence to alter or enhance her photographs taken during public appearances. Yami shared her message on X, asking publications and media organisations to use her pictures in their original form. She made it clear that she does not want AI to be used to change or even enhance her appearance without her knowledge and consent.

Yami Gautam asks media to use her photos in original form Yami made her apeal writing, "A sincere request to the media. Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form," she wrote. The Article 370 actor also highlighted the importance of consent when it comes to using AI on a person's image or likeness. "Altering or manipulating an individual's image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request!" Yami added. Yami did not mention any particular photograph or incident that prompted her post. However, her statement came at a time when concerns around AI-generated and AI-manipulated content involving celebrities have been growing.