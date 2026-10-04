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Amid Jr NTR-Janhvi's Chuttamalle AI Video Row, Yami Gautam Requests Media Not To 'Alter Or Enhance' Her Photos

Amid the AI controversy involving Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam asks media outlets not to alter or enhance her photographs.

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam (Photo: IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 4, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Amid the AI controversy involving Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR over a morphed video from Chuttamalle song, Yami Gautam has made a request to the media. The actor has urged media outlets not to use artificial intelligence to alter or enhance her photographs taken during public appearances. Yami shared her message on X, asking publications and media organisations to use her pictures in their original form. She made it clear that she does not want AI to be used to change or even enhance her appearance without her knowledge and consent.

Yami Gautam asks media to use her photos in original form

Yami made her apeal writing, "A sincere request to the media. Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form," she wrote. The Article 370 actor also highlighted the importance of consent when it comes to using AI on a person's image or likeness. "Altering or manipulating an individual's image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request!" Yami added.

Yami did not mention any particular photograph or incident that prompted her post. However, her statement came at a time when concerns around AI-generated and AI-manipulated content involving celebrities have been growing.

Yami's request comes amid Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's AI video row

A day before Yami's post, Jr NTR had spoken out against a morphed video featuring the Chuttamalle song from his film Devara. The original song features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, but an AI-manipulated version had been circulated online. Jr NTR strongly condemned the misuse of AI and said he would take legal action against those responsible for creating and spreading the morphed video.

"Disgusting, Sick and Shameless," he wrote in his post, calling out the use of AI to create degrading content involving a woman. The actor also urged people not to watch, share or engage with such material. He stressed that AI misuse can affect anyone and called on governments to bring in stronger regulations to deal with such content. Janhvi Kapoor had also reacted to the circulation of AI-generated fake videos. She urged people not to create, share or promote such content and said legal action would be taken against those involved.

Yami Gautam's work front

On the work front, Yami Gautam will next be seen in Nayyi Navelli, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, ahead of Dussehra. The actor plays Mohini, a newly married woman who enters the Awasthi family and finds herself caught in a story involving family, fantasy, humour, action and mystery. The film is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. It also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori.

Read More

  1. Jr NTR Calls AI-Morphed Chuttamalle Video Of Janhvi Kapoor 'Disgusting, Sick & Shameless', Vows Legal Action
  2. Delhi HC Orders Takedown Of Deepfake, Pornographic Content Misusing Naga Chaitanya's Identity; Sets 24-Hour Deadline
  3. Personality Rights Explained: How Indian Celebrities Are Fighting Against AI And Identity

TAGGED:

CHUTTAMALLE AI VIDEO
JANHVI KAPOOR AI VIDEO
JR NTR AI VIDEO
ACTORS MORPH PICTURES
YAMI GAUTAM AI PHOTOS

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