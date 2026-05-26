ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Don 3 Row And FWICE Ban, Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple In Kantara Case

Mysore: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh visited the famous Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru and offered special prayers on Tuesday amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy and the recent boycott call by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). The actor's temple visit comes weeks after the Karnataka High Court directed him to visit the shrine within four weeks while disposing of a case linked to the alleged mimicry of a sacred Daiva ritual shown in Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter-1.

Ranveer had landed in controversy after a performance at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year. A complaint was filed against the actor, accusing him of insulting the Daiva or Bhoota Kola ritual, which holds deep religious and cultural importance in coastal Karnataka. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station.

Advocate Prashanth Methal had approached the court, alleging that Ranveer's act hurt the sentiments of followers of the ritual. The actor later moved the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the FIR. During the hearing, Ranveer submitted an unconditional apology and clarified that his intention was never to insult anyone. He had stated that he was only appreciating Rishab Shetty's powerful performance in Kantara. "If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," the actor had said earlier through an Instagram story.