Amid Don 3 Row And FWICE Ban, Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple In Kantara Case
Amid the Don 3 controversy and FWICE boycott, Ranveer Singh visited Mysuru's Chamundeshwari temple following the Karnataka High Court's direction in the Kantara case.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Mysore: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh visited the famous Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru and offered special prayers on Tuesday amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy and the recent boycott call by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). The actor's temple visit comes weeks after the Karnataka High Court directed him to visit the shrine within four weeks while disposing of a case linked to the alleged mimicry of a sacred Daiva ritual shown in Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter-1.
Ranveer had landed in controversy after a performance at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year. A complaint was filed against the actor, accusing him of insulting the Daiva or Bhoota Kola ritual, which holds deep religious and cultural importance in coastal Karnataka. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station.
Advocate Prashanth Methal had approached the court, alleging that Ranveer's act hurt the sentiments of followers of the ritual. The actor later moved the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the FIR. During the hearing, Ranveer submitted an unconditional apology and clarified that his intention was never to insult anyone. He had stated that he was only appreciating Rishab Shetty's powerful performance in Kantara. "If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," the actor had said earlier through an Instagram story.
While hearing the matter, Justice M Nagaprasanna disposed of the case after Ranveer assured the court that he would visit the Chamundeshwari temple and offer prayers. Since no specific timeline was initially mentioned, the court instructed him to complete the visit within four weeks.
" he has consciously chosen to maintain silence": ranveer singh's spokesperson on don 3 controversy— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 25, 2026
read @ANI Story | https://t.co/i06AcatbuF#RanveerSingh #Don3 #silence pic.twitter.com/EvWiVS92D8
The hearing had also grabbed attention after Justice Nagaprasanna made sharp remarks about the Karnataka Police. Responding to discussions around security arrangements for the actor's temple visit, the judge sarcastically remarked that the police appeared more focused on Section 69 cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita than on investigating "real crimes."
Interestingly, Ranveer's temple visit comes at a time when the actor is also facing trouble in Bollywood. On Monday, FWICE imposed a non-cooperation directive against him after his reported exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The organisation alleged that the actor failed to appear before them despite being invited three times for discussions regarding the matter.
Soon after the FWICE announcement, Ranveer was spotted at Mumbai airport dressed in traditional attire. Unlike his usual cheerful interactions with paparazzi, the actor avoided cameras and quietly walked into the airport wearing a mask. Now, with his visit to Chamundi Hills completed, the actor appears to have fulfilled the Karnataka High Court's direction in the Kantara-related case.