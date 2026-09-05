ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Divorce From Badshah, Isha Rikhi Urges Public Not To Believe Anything They Read: 'It's Shocking To Hear'

Amid Divorce From Badshah, Isha Rikhi Urges Public 'Not To Believe Anything They Read Or Hear' ( Photo: IANS )

“There are many rumours circulating about my marriage. It's shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you,” Isha said.

Isha addressed the reports through a statement on her Instagram Story after rumours about her marriage and separation began circulating online. She made it clear that several reports being shared about her relationship are not accurate and urged the media and public to wait for information from her directly.

Hyderabad: Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has reacted to reports surrounding her marriage to rapper Badshah, amid growing speculation about their relationship and her possible appearance on Bigg Boss 20. The actor has asked people not to believe unverified reports about her personal life.

Her statement came at a time when reports about her relationship with Badshah were gaining attention. The couple had reportedly been together for several years. However, Badshah later confirmed that the two had decided to end their relationship.

“Isha Rikhi and I have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time,” Badshah said.

Badshah's IG Story (Photo: IG)

The situation has now gained more attention because of Isha’s name being linked to Bigg Boss 20. The upcoming season of the popular reality show has already created curiosity among viewers, with several names being discussed as possible contestants.

A recent promo has added to the speculation surrounding Isha. In the clip, a woman can be heard speaking about love, heartbreak and losing trust in relationships. The promo does not reveal the contestant’s identity clearly, but social media users have been linking the voice and story to Isha.

“Mujhe pyaar hua, aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya. Jab aapka trust toota hai kuch rishton se toh…” the voice says in the promo. This has led to further discussion about whether Isha could enter the Bigg Boss house and speak about her personal experiences on the show. However, there has been no official confirmation that she is part of the contestant lineup.

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6. Salman Khan will return as the host of the reality show. The season will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM, while the television broadcast on Colors TV will air at 10:30 PM.