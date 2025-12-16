ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Dhurandhar Mania, Pakistani Film Mera Layari Is Making Waves - Here's Why

In India, it is being praised for its action and storytelling; however, in Pakistan, it is under fire. People in Pakistan think of it as a film that represents Lyari as a violent, dangerous, gang-infested locality. This anger soon turned into action. Sindh's Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon, officially announced Mera Layari and shared its poster on social media. In a strongly worded post on X, he wrote: "Indian movie Dhurandhar is yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan, especially targeting Lyari. Lyari is not violence - it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience. Next month Mera Lyari will release, showing the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride. #MeraLyari."

Hyderabad: A Sindhi-language film Mera Layari that hasn't reached audiences in theatres yet is already making headlines throughout Pakistan and perhaps beyond. Netizens expect that it will counterattack Dhurandhar, an Indian film, directed by Aditya Dhar, that has caused a huge stir in Pakistan because of its representation of Lyari. Buzz about Mera Layari began shortly after promotional material of Dhurandhar was released and then after it was a box office success in India.

According to Memon, the Indian film is part of a larger narrative that tries to damage Pakistan's image. He stressed that Lyari has always been known for its music, sports, art, and community strength. The upcoming film, he said, will present Lyari's true identity. The controversy deepened when a constitutional petition was filed in a Karachi court against Dhurandhar. The plea claimed the film used images of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) flag, and rally footage without permission. It also alleged that the film showed the PPP in a bad light. The petition named director Aditya Dhar, producers, and actors including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its strong run in India, crossing Rs 500 crore worldwide. The film follows an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan and joins the gang of Rehman Dakait, a feared figure from Lyari. This character portrayal has been one of the main reasons for the backlash. Adding another layer to the story, Mera Layari's director Abu Aleeha clarified that his film is not a rushed reply. He said on social media: "Mera Layari stands on its own. Completed well before the teaser release of Dhurandhar. It is an authentic Layari story, told with local voices and real faces."

The Sindh Information Department also issued a statement, saying: "Misrepresentation cannot erase reality. Lyari stands for culture, peace, and resilience - not violence. While Dhurandhar spreads propaganda, Mera Lyari will soon tell the authentic story of pride and prosperity." According to the Department of Cinema and Theatre, Mera Layari is expected to release in January 2026. What is special about Mera Layari is not just its timing but also the theme and emotions associated with it.