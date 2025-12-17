ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Dhurandhar Fever, Ikkis Makers Push Agastya Nanda's War Film To 2026

Hyderabad: As Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller Dhurandhar continues to dominate theatres and record unprecedented numbers, the makers of Ikkis have decided to postpone its release to avoid a holiday clash. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the upcoming war drama stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role and marks veteran actor Dharmendra's final screen appearance.

On Wednesday, production house Maddock Films officially announced that Ikkis, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on December 25, has now been pushed to January 1, 2026. The decision comes at a time when Dhurandhar has been creating havoc at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down, while multiple major releases are eyeing the lucrative Christmas window.

Sharing a new poster of Ikkis on social media, the makers revealed the revised release date and wrote in the caption, "This New Year, gift yourself courage. The final Ikkis trailer drops this weekend in theatres. A new chapter unfolds in legendary director Sriram Raghavan's first war film - the true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lt Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young."