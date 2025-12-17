Amid Dhurandhar Fever, Ikkis Makers Push Agastya Nanda's War Film To 2026
Ikkis's release date has been postponed amid Dhurandhar's box-office storm, and to avoid a Christmas clash with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 17, 2025 at 8:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: As Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller Dhurandhar continues to dominate theatres and record unprecedented numbers, the makers of Ikkis have decided to postpone its release to avoid a holiday clash. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the upcoming war drama stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role and marks veteran actor Dharmendra's final screen appearance.
On Wednesday, production house Maddock Films officially announced that Ikkis, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on December 25, has now been pushed to January 1, 2026. The decision comes at a time when Dhurandhar has been creating havoc at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down, while multiple major releases are eyeing the lucrative Christmas window.
Sharing a new poster of Ikkis on social media, the makers revealed the revised release date and wrote in the caption, "This New Year, gift yourself courage. The final Ikkis trailer drops this weekend in theatres. A new chapter unfolds in legendary director Sriram Raghavan's first war film - the true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lt Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young."
The postponement not only allows Ikkis a clearer theatrical run but also helps it avoid a direct box-office clash with Karan Johar's romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, which is scheduled to release on December 25.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh lauded the move, calling it a smart business decision amid the crowded festive calendar. He wrote on X, "The postponement of Hindi Medium and Chhaava worked to their advantage, with both eventually enjoying a clear run. Dinesh Vijan has done it for the third time… Ikkis, originally slated for release on 25 December 2025, will now arrive a week later, on 1 January 2026. Dhurandhar is creating havoc at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down. Plus, Avatar - the Hollywood giant - will have an extensive release in India this Friday (19 December 2025)."
He further wrote, "Neither film is likely to surrender screens or prime shows during the Christmas week. The decision to shift the release of Ikkis makes perfect business sense. Besides being a solo release on 1 January 2026, Ikkis is assured its share of shows at prime properties."
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film also marks the theatrical debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and Dharmendra.
