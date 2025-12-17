ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Dhurandhar's Box Office Success, Akshaye Khanna Performs Vastu Shanti Puja At Home - Watch

A video from the ceremony, posted by the priest who conducted the puja, has since surfaced online and gone viral. In the clip, Khanna is dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans. He is seen sitting with three priests and participating in the rituals.

While lead actor Ranveer Singh shared a humble note on Instagram, Akshaye Khanna chose to stay away from public celebrations. Instead, he was seen participating in a traditional Vastu Shanti puja at his Alibaug home.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar opened to a strong Rs 28 crore and went on to witness extraordinary growth during its second weekend. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 411.75 crore. Globally, the spy action thriller has crossed Rs 600 crore.

Hyderabad: As Dhurandhar continues its unprecedented run at the box office, actor Akshaye Khanna was recently seen performing a Vastu Shanti puja at his residence in Alibaug. The religious ceremony comes at a time when the film has silenced all controversies surrounding it with record-breaking numbers and has also brought unexpected viral attention to Khanna's performance.

Priest Shivam Mhatre, who performed the puja, shared glimpses of the ceremony on Instagram along with a caption that read, "I had the good fortune of performing a traditional and devotional puja at actor Akshay Khanna's residence. His calm nature, simplicity, and positive energy made the experience truly special."

He praised the actor and further wrote, "When it comes to class in acting, Akshay Khanna stands apart. Through his powerful and impactful role in the historical film Chhaava, he once again captured the audience’s attention. This was followed by his sharp and intense character in Dhurandhar, his restrained yet highly compelling performance in Drishyam 2, and his serious, realistic role in Section 375 - each film reflecting a new height in his acting journey."

The priest added, "With carefully chosen roles, meaningful cinema, and mature performances, Akshay Khanna continues to hold a unique and respected place in the hearts of audiences."

Akshaye Khanna made his debut with Himalay Putra in 1997, produced by his father Vinod Khanna. Over nearly three decades, he has appeared in just 48 films, including Dhurandhar.

Speaking earlier about his intermittent absences from films, the actor had told a newswire, "For me, not working is the hardest part of being an actor. It is depression time. I'm the opposite of someone who looks forward to six months off. But destiny played its cards. I ended up taking forced breaks, not by choice. It's very hard when you aren't getting material you connect with."

While it remains uncertain whether his character Rehman Dakait will return in Dhurandhar Part 2, scheduled for release on March 19, Akshaye Khanna is next set to appear in the Telugu film Mahakali, followed by Drishyam 3.