ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Dharmendra's Death Reports, Esha Deol Says Her Father Is 'Stable And Recovering'

Amid the growing concerns, now the veteran actor's daughter Esha Deol has shared an update on Dharmendra's health condition, stating that her father remains in a stable condition under observation and further urged everyone to pray for the actor's speedy recovery.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after his health worsened on Monday. As soon as the news came out, fans were left worried, with celebrities also rushing to the hospital to visit the 89-year-old actor.

"THE MEDIA SEEMS TO BE IN OVERDRIVE AND SPREADING FALSE NEWS. MY FATHER IS STABLE & RECOVERING. WE REQUEST EVERYONE TO GIVE OUR FAMILY PRIVACY. THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS FOR PAPAS SPEEDY RECOVERY," wrote Esha on her Instagram account.

With the actor's hospitalisation, several reports of his demise found its way on social media. Refuting the rumours, Dharmendra's elder son Sunny Deol too shared an update, stating that his father remains in a stable condition under observation and further urged everyone to pray for the actor's speedy recovery.

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," as per a statement from Sunny Deol's team.

Earlier on Monday, Dharmendra's wife and politician Hema Malini also informed fans about the actor. "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji, who is in the hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored, and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery," Hema Malini wrote on Instagram.