Amid Calls To Ban Pakistani Shows In India, Honey Singh And Atif Aslam's Dance Video Grabs Attention
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam's dance video from a Dubai wedding grabs attention amid growing calls to ban Pakistani shows and content in India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Punjabi rapper Honey Singh and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam were recently seen dancing together at a wedding in Dubai. A video of the two singers enjoying the celebrations has gone viral on social media at a time when calls to ban Pakistani shows and other content in India have grown louder. The video has caught people’s attention, especially amid the ongoing controversy over Pakistani entertainment content being available on Indian platforms.
Sadiq Saleem, who hosted the wedding, shared a video and a picture of Honey Singh and Atif Aslam on social media. In the video, the two singers can be seen dancing to songs by Pakistani singer-songwriter Abrar-ul-Haq. They also cheer for the bride and groom as they enjoy the celebrations together. Sadiq also posted a picture of the singers posing together at the event.
Sharing his experience, Sadiq praised both singers and spoke about their presence at the wedding. He revealed that Honey Singh arrived at the event with his usual style and warmth. Atif Aslam, on the other hand, came straight from rehearsals for his concert but made sure to keep his promise and attend the wedding.
Sadiq also mentioned that he had to miss a trip to Karachi for the trailer launch event of the Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo because of his commitment to host the wedding in Dubai. He pointed out the contrast between the growing calls to stop Pakistani shows from streaming in India and the celebrations in Dubai, where people from both countries came together through music and friendship.
The video comes at a time when Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has become the subject of a controversy in India following the release of its trailer. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged the government to stop the show from streaming on Netflix India.
AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to ensure that the Pakistani series is not released or streamed in India. The association referred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s advisory issued on May 8, 2025, which asked streaming platforms in India to stop showing Pakistani content.
The film workers’ body also appealed to Netflix India and other OTT platforms not to stream Pakistani shows, films, songs or other content in the country. It has also demanded a permanent law with strict penalties on the matter.
Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu romantic novel of the same name, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo stars Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz and Mahira Khan, among others. Created and directed by Momina Duraid, the series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 4.
The controversy over Pakistani entertainment content is not limited to the Netflix series. Another Pakistani drama, Dar-e-Nijaat, recently gained attention among Indian viewers. However, two private screenings of the show planned in Bengaluru were cancelled after organisers faced online backlash.