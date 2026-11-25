ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Calls To Ban Pakistani Shows In India, Honey Singh And Atif Aslam's Dance Video Grabs Attention

Amid Calls To Ban Pakistani Shows In India, Honey Singh And Atif Aslam's Dance Video Grabs Attention ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Punjabi rapper Honey Singh and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam were recently seen dancing together at a wedding in Dubai. A video of the two singers enjoying the celebrations has gone viral on social media at a time when calls to ban Pakistani shows and other content in India have grown louder. The video has caught people’s attention, especially amid the ongoing controversy over Pakistani entertainment content being available on Indian platforms.

Sadiq Saleem, who hosted the wedding, shared a video and a picture of Honey Singh and Atif Aslam on social media. In the video, the two singers can be seen dancing to songs by Pakistani singer-songwriter Abrar-ul-Haq. They also cheer for the bride and groom as they enjoy the celebrations together. Sadiq also posted a picture of the singers posing together at the event.

Sharing his experience, Sadiq praised both singers and spoke about their presence at the wedding. He revealed that Honey Singh arrived at the event with his usual style and warmth. Atif Aslam, on the other hand, came straight from rehearsals for his concert but made sure to keep his promise and attend the wedding. Sadiq also mentioned that he had to miss a trip to Karachi for the trailer launch event of the Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo because of his commitment to host the wedding in Dubai. He pointed out the contrast between the growing calls to stop Pakistani shows from streaming in India and the celebrations in Dubai, where people from both countries came together through music and friendship. The video comes at a time when Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has become the subject of a controversy in India following the release of its trailer. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged the government to stop the show from streaming on Netflix India.