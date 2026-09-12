Ameesha Patel's Parents' Home Robbed; Domestic Help Arrested Over Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery Theft
Ameesha Patel's parents' home was allegedly robbed of jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh, with police arresting their domestic help in connection with the theft.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 12, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actress Ameesha Patel’s parents’ home in Mumbai’s Churchgate was allegedly burgled, with gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh reported stolen. The Marine Drive police have arrested a domestic help in connection with the case.
The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Seema Ghate, a resident of Palghar. She was reportedly working as a domestic helper at the residence of Ameesha’s mother, Asha Patel, for around one and a half years.
According to the police, a bangle was allegedly stolen from the house in January 2026. Asha Patel reportedly suspected Ghate of taking the jewellery and had been asking her for the past five to six months to admit to the theft and return it. However, the bangle was not returned.
Following this, Asha Patel approached the Marine Drive police and filed a complaint. The police initially registered the case against an unidentified woman under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The police then began investigating the case. A crime detection team, working under the guidance of the senior police inspector, traced Ghate to Virar and detained her.
Ghate was later produced before a court, which sent her to police custody till September 15. The police are now trying to recover the stolen jewellery and are also checking whether the accused has been involved in any previous criminal cases. The stolen bangle has not yet been recovered.
Speaking of Ameesha Patel’s professional endeavours, she made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, starring opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film became a major commercial success and helped establish her in Hindi cinema.
She went on to star in films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2. Her career saw a major revival when she returned as Sakina in Gadar 2 in 2023.
Directed by Anil Sharma and also starring Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa, Gadar 2 became a major box-office success. The film crossed Rs 600 crore worldwide and gave Ameesha a high-profile comeback.
Ameesha was last seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa, directed by Akashaditya Lama. She has since remained selective about her screen appearances, while Gadar 3 is currently in the early stages of development.
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