ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ameesha Patel's Parents' Home Robbed; Domestic Help Arrested Over Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery Theft

Hyderabad: Actress Ameesha Patel’s parents’ home in Mumbai’s Churchgate was allegedly burgled, with gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh reported stolen. The Marine Drive police have arrested a domestic help in connection with the case.

The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Seema Ghate, a resident of Palghar. She was reportedly working as a domestic helper at the residence of Ameesha’s mother, Asha Patel, for around one and a half years.

According to the police, a bangle was allegedly stolen from the house in January 2026. Asha Patel reportedly suspected Ghate of taking the jewellery and had been asking her for the past five to six months to admit to the theft and return it. However, the bangle was not returned.

Following this, Asha Patel approached the Marine Drive police and filed a complaint. The police initially registered the case against an unidentified woman under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police then began investigating the case. A crime detection team, working under the guidance of the senior police inspector, traced Ghate to Virar and detained her.