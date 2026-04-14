Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: From Mammootty Starrer To Marathi Classics, 5 Films On Babasaheb
On Ambedkar Jayanti, take a look at five films including Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bal Bhimrao that capture the social reformer's life and legacy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 14, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: On Ambedkar Jayanti, India remembers B. R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution, a scholar, and a champion of social justice. Born in 1891 into a marginalised Dalit family, Ambedkar rose above discrimination through education and determination. He went on to become a jurist, economist, and reformer who fought tirelessly against caste inequality. His role in drafting the Constitution laid the foundation for equality, liberty, and fraternity in modern India.
Over the years, cinema has captured his life, struggles, and ideology, bringing his story to a wider audience. Here's a look at five powerful films that trace his journey and legacy.
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000)
One of the most acclaimed cinematic portrayals of Ambedkar's life is Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, directed by Jabbar Patel. The film chronicles Ambedkar's journey from childhood to his role in drafting the Constitution. It highlights his academic achievements, his fight against untouchability, and his vision for an equal society.
The film is widely remembered for the performance of Mammootty, who portrayed Ambedkar with remarkable depth and restraint. To prepare for the role, Mammootty reportedly studied Ambedkar's speeches, writings, and photographs extensively. His transformation, from body language to voice modulation, was praised by critics and audiences alike. The actor won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance, making it one of the most celebrated portrayals of a historical figure in Indian cinema. The film also received recognition for its authenticity and detailed storytelling.
Bhim Garjana (1989)
Bhim Garjana offers a look into Ambedkar's visionary ideas and his intellectual leadership. The Marathi film focuses on his role during the drafting of the Constitution and his efforts to build a more inclusive society. Through strong dialogues and emotional moments, the film reflects the ideological strength of Ambedkar and his unwavering commitment to social justice.
Bal Bhimrao (2018)
Bal Bhimrao explores the early life of Ambedkar and the experiences that shaped his personality. The film follows young Bhimrao as he faces discrimination in school and society. These formative years highlight how his childhood struggles inspired him to challenge caste oppression. The film emphasises education, resilience, and the importance of dignity.
Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar (2011)
Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar shifts focus to Ambedkar's personal life, especially his relationship with his wife, Ramabai. The film highlights her support during his years of struggle and his rise as a leader. It presents an emotional narrative that shows how Ramabai's strength and sacrifices played a significant role in Ambedkar's journey.
Balak Ambedkar (1991)
Balak Ambedkar is another film that looks at Ambedkar's childhood. It portrays his early battles against untouchability and social exclusion. By focusing on his formative years, the film underlines how education and determination shaped his future role as a reformer.
Beyond these biopics, several films have reflected Ambedkarite ideology and themes of caste justice. Jai Bhim draws inspiration from his ideals of equality and legal rights, while Bollywood film Article 15 addresses caste-based discrimination in contemporary India. Even classics like Sujata echo themes of social reform and equality that Ambedkar championed. Other films such as Bole India Jai Bhim and A Journey of Samyak Buddha explore his social impact and spiritual journey, including his conversion to Buddhism.
Together, these films not only recount the life of Ambedkar but also highlight the continued relevance of his ideas. They show his fight against discrimination, his belief in education, and his vision of a just society. On Ambedkar Jayanti, revisiting these stories offers a powerful reminder of a leader whose influence continues to shape India's social and democratic fabric.