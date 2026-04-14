ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: From Mammootty Starrer To Marathi Classics, 5 Films On Babasaheb

Hyderabad: On Ambedkar Jayanti, India remembers B. R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution, a scholar, and a champion of social justice. Born in 1891 into a marginalised Dalit family, Ambedkar rose above discrimination through education and determination. He went on to become a jurist, economist, and reformer who fought tirelessly against caste inequality. His role in drafting the Constitution laid the foundation for equality, liberty, and fraternity in modern India.

Over the years, cinema has captured his life, struggles, and ideology, bringing his story to a wider audience. Here's a look at five powerful films that trace his journey and legacy.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000)

One of the most acclaimed cinematic portrayals of Ambedkar's life is Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, directed by Jabbar Patel. The film chronicles Ambedkar's journey from childhood to his role in drafting the Constitution. It highlights his academic achievements, his fight against untouchability, and his vision for an equal society.

The film is widely remembered for the performance of Mammootty, who portrayed Ambedkar with remarkable depth and restraint. To prepare for the role, Mammootty reportedly studied Ambedkar's speeches, writings, and photographs extensively. His transformation, from body language to voice modulation, was praised by critics and audiences alike. The actor won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance, making it one of the most celebrated portrayals of a historical figure in Indian cinema. The film also received recognition for its authenticity and detailed storytelling.

Bhim Garjana (1989)

Bhim Garjana offers a look into Ambedkar's visionary ideas and his intellectual leadership. The Marathi film focuses on his role during the drafting of the Constitution and his efforts to build a more inclusive society. Through strong dialogues and emotional moments, the film reflects the ideological strength of Ambedkar and his unwavering commitment to social justice.