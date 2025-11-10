ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amar Kaushik Clears The Air On Aneet Padda Replacing Kiara Advani In Shakti Shalini: 'Nothing Was Confirmed'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Amar Kaushik has finally spoken about the rumours claiming Aneet Padda replaced Kiara Advani in Maddock Films' upcoming horror comedy Shakti Shalini. In an interview, Amar clarified that Kiara was never officially approached or finalised for the project. "Nothing was confirmed, so I don't know how it came out," he said.

After her breakout performance in Saiyaara, Aneet Padda is all set to headline Shakti Shalini, the next film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Speculation started when Thamma's end-credits revealed Aneet as the lead of Shakti Shalini, sparking talks that she had replaced Kiara Advani.

Kaushik expressed admiration for both actors. He called Kiara 'a beautiful actor' and praised Aneet for her fresh energy and impressive performance in Saiyaara. The director explained that casting decisions evolved as the script developed. "When Saiyaara came out, we were still writing Shakti Shalini. Nobody was locked," he clarified.