Amar Kaushik Clears The Air On Aneet Padda Replacing Kiara Advani In Shakti Shalini: 'Nothing Was Confirmed'
Amar Kaushik opens up on reports that Aneet Padda replaced Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini, Maddock Films' upcoming horror comedy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 10, 2025 at 11:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Amar Kaushik has finally spoken about the rumours claiming Aneet Padda replaced Kiara Advani in Maddock Films' upcoming horror comedy Shakti Shalini. In an interview, Amar clarified that Kiara was never officially approached or finalised for the project. "Nothing was confirmed, so I don't know how it came out," he said.
After her breakout performance in Saiyaara, Aneet Padda is all set to headline Shakti Shalini, the next film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Speculation started when Thamma's end-credits revealed Aneet as the lead of Shakti Shalini, sparking talks that she had replaced Kiara Advani.
Kaushik expressed admiration for both actors. He called Kiara 'a beautiful actor' and praised Aneet for her fresh energy and impressive performance in Saiyaara. The director explained that casting decisions evolved as the script developed. "When Saiyaara came out, we were still writing Shakti Shalini. Nobody was locked," he clarified.
The teaser for Shakti Shalini was attached with Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, further fuelling excitement among fans. Kaushik, who has been part of the casting process for Shakti Shalini, shared why he believed Aneet was the perfect choice for the film. Talking about her performance, he said he had been impressed by her after watching her performance in Saiyaraa and found her talent refreshing.
"I'm very excited, actually. She's a very good artist. I had seen her performance in Saiyaara and some of her earlier work, too. I felt she was the perfect one for this film. When young blood joins your project, it brings a new perspective for everyone involved. With Aneet, I'm really excited and waiting for us to begin," the filmmaker said in an earlier interview with a news agency.
The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which includes Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thamma, has now crossed Rs 1500 crore globally. While plot details remain under wraps, Shakti Shalini is expected to bring a fresh female-led twist to the MHCU's supernatural world.
