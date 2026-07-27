ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aly Goni And Jannat Zubair Win Laughter Chefs Season 3 But Here's Why They Won't Take Home Prize Money

Hyderabad: Actors Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair are the winners of Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 3. After weeks of fun cooking tasks, entertaining moments, and friendly competition, the duo lifted the winner’s trophy during the grand finale held in Mumbai on July 26.

The reality show was hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show became a favourite among viewers for its unique mix of comedy and cooking. Contestants had to prepare challenging dishes within the given time limits while keeping the audience entertained. What made the show enjoyable was the light-hearted atmosphere combined with funny banter and unexpected kitchen moments that kept the viewers glued from start to finish.

The grand finale was packed with excitement. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty joined the celebrations along with contestants from his adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Contestants like Harsh Gujral, Farrhana Bhatt and others from the upcoming season of KKK assisted the Laughter Chefs S3 finalists in preparing their dishes.

Coming back to Aly and Jannat, the duo faced tough competition from celebrity pairs Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav, as well as Arjun Bijlani and Tejasswi Prakash. However, after the final round, chef Harpal Singh Sokhi announced Aly and Jannat as the champions.