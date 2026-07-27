Aly Goni And Jannat Zubair Win Laughter Chefs Season 3 But Here's Why They Won't Take Home Prize Money
Laughter Chefs Season 3 winners Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair received a trophy, smartphones, and some sponsor gifts. Read on for why they won't be taking home any cash prize money.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 27, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Actors Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair are the winners of Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 3. After weeks of fun cooking tasks, entertaining moments, and friendly competition, the duo lifted the winner’s trophy during the grand finale held in Mumbai on July 26.
The reality show was hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show became a favourite among viewers for its unique mix of comedy and cooking. Contestants had to prepare challenging dishes within the given time limits while keeping the audience entertained. What made the show enjoyable was the light-hearted atmosphere combined with funny banter and unexpected kitchen moments that kept the viewers glued from start to finish.
The grand finale was packed with excitement. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty joined the celebrations along with contestants from his adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Contestants like Harsh Gujral, Farrhana Bhatt and others from the upcoming season of KKK assisted the Laughter Chefs S3 finalists in preparing their dishes.
Coming back to Aly and Jannat, the duo faced tough competition from celebrity pairs Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav, as well as Arjun Bijlani and Tejasswi Prakash. However, after the final round, chef Harpal Singh Sokhi announced Aly and Jannat as the champions.
Now, let's discuss why there is no cash prize for winning Laughter Chefs Season 3. Aly and Jannat received a trophy, smartphones, and some sponsor gifts. The structure of the show is a bit different from other reality shows. Here, the contestants already receive high weekly per-episode fees for participating. Hence, the winners do not receive a hefty cheque as prize money at the end of the show.
Soon after the victory, Jannat shared string of pictures on Instagram from the finale night. She expressed her happiness with an emotional note in which she called Aly her "best buddy" and referred to themselves as "Bittus." The actor said that she could not have imagined winning the show with anyone else but Aly. Jannat also thanked fans for their love and support.
For Aly, the victory was especially meaningful. He had finished as the runner-up in Season 2, where Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav had emered as the winners. This year he finally fulfilled his dream of becoming the champion.
Jannat and Aly aside, Season 3 featured a strong celebrity lineup, including Arjun Bijlani, Samarth Jurel, Tejasswi Prakash, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma. Fans loved not only the cooking challenges but also the friendships, jokes, and chemistry between the contestants.
Outside the show, Jannat was recently seen in the Netflix series Glory, alongside Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat, which received positive feedback from viewers. Aly, meanwhile, is currently participating in Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu.