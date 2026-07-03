Alpha X Review: YRF's First Female-Led Film Disappoints Many, But Alia-Sharvari's Action Wins Praise
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller earns praise for its action and performances, but weak writing and Hrithik Roshan's cameo divide audiences.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 3, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: The action thriller film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has finally hit theatres. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.
The film opened to packed shows on its first day, and social media platform X was soon flooded with audience reactions. While many viewers praised the action scenes, performances and visuals, others felt the story failed to match the high standards set by the franchise.
Viewers praise action and performances
Many early viewers were impressed with Alpha’s action sequences and performances, especially Sharvari’s. Several users also appreciated Alia Bhatt’s action avatar, calling it one of her best performances.
A user wrote, "Interval: the first half is perfect for an origin story. Alia is brilliant; she nailed every action scene, and it looked so good on the big screen, again proving her critics and haters wrong. Loved the Sharvari x Alia sequence. Far, far better than the last 2 spy universe movies. #Alpha."
Interval : the first half is a perfect for an origin story. Alia is brilliant, she nailed every action scene and it looked so good on the big screen, again proving her critics and haters. loved sharavri x alia sequence. far far better than last 2 spy universe movies. #Alpha https://t.co/4M4zM0WLKj— ϯαηѵεεɾ (@KindaSabrful) July 3, 2026
Another user was excited about Hrithik Roshan’s appearance and wrote, "Entry of #HrithikRoshan turned the theatre into a growling stadium #Alpha."
Entry of #HrithikRoshan turned the theatre into a growling stadium #Alpha pic.twitter.com/e3QksTsKCX— SATYAJIT (@vegbiriyani) July 3, 2026
One viewer also praised the film’s technical aspects, posting, "#Alpha 1st half review: Plot is a combination of concepts from multiple Hollywood movies, but if you ignore that, it’s not bad at all… quite interesting to watch, not getting bored at all until now. It’s very tightly edited. Some technical details: • CGI and VFX look good enough. They’re not realistic, but render quality is good so doesn’t look distracting. • Surround sound mix is very interesting. • Although I’m watching in a 2K laser venue, DCP picture quality is exceptional. Colours also look outstanding; I’d strongly suggest a bright laser venue because the contrast, saturation, sharpness, everything is superb."
#Alpha 1st half review:— Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) July 3, 2026
Plot is a combination of concepts from multiple Hollywood movies, but if you ignore that, it’s not bad at all… quite interesting to watch, not getting bored at all until now. It’s very tightly edited.
Some technical details:
• CGI and VFX looks good…
Story and Hrithik Roshan’s cameo receive criticism
Despite the positive reactions, many viewers were disappointed with the film’s story. Several users felt the screenplay was weak and said Hrithik Roshan’s cameo looked forced rather than natural.
One user wrote, "#Alpha Hrithik Roshan’s cameo is entertaining and will likely please fans, although it comes across as somewhat forced and inserted primarily for fan service!"
#Alpha Hrithik Roshan's cameo is entertaining and will likely please fans, although it comes across as somewhat forced and inserted primarily for fan service! pic.twitter.com/rx4RfIbohg— Mr Famous (@MrFamous124) July 3, 2026
Another posted, "Star power shouldn’t be used as a band-aid for lazy writing. Loved Kabir, but the cameo is obviously incredibly forced. This shitty Universe needs to connect its dots organically or stop doing it altogether. #HrithikRoshan #Alpha."
Star power shouldn't be used as a band-aid for lazy writing. Loved Kabir, but the cameo is obviously incredibly forced. This shitty Universe needs to connect its dots organically or stop doing it altogether. #HrithikRoshan #Alpha https://t.co/cmd8vblO51— aForarthur (@curiouS_parth) July 3, 2026
A third user tweeted, "Hrithik Roshan presented like Doctor Strange. This is why #Alpha is getting trolled. There is zero logic in this scene."
Hrithik Roshan presented like Doctor strange 🫤— Devil Sandy (@G1Rex) July 3, 2026
This is why #Alpha is getting trolled. There is zero logic in this scene. https://t.co/MeTAzMRBK8
Another reaction read, "People who are talking about #HrithikRoshan cameo being the only saving grace of the movie #alpha, had they only gone and made the movie #War2 a hit."
People who are talking about #HrithikRoshan cameo being the only saving grace of the movie #alpha, had they only went and made the movie #War2 a hit 😅— chand (@chandidiot) July 3, 2026
Some viewers also criticised the makers for sticking to the same formula
A user wrote, "The biggest enemy of the YRF Spy Universe is YRF itself. They keep relying on the same formula instead of taking creative risks and bringing something new."
The biggest enemy of the YRF Spy Universe is YRF itself. They keep relying on the same formula instead of taking creative risks and bringing something new.#alpha #Alpha— Movie_Masala (@MovieMasala_24) July 3, 2026
Another viewer strongly criticised the film, writing, "#Alpha is a disgracefully written film that turns the Indian Army and intelligence agencies into a complete joke. One of the most incompetent, tone-deaf, and irresponsible pieces of writing I have ever seen in mainstream Indian cinema."
#Alpha is a disgracefully written film that turns the Indian Army and intelligence agencies into a complete joke. One of the most incompetent, tone-deaf, and irresponsible writing I have ever seen in mainstream Indian cinema.#AlphaReview https://t.co/5jH0uy34S7 pic.twitter.com/dFF97GWGTL— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 3, 2026
Overall, the first wave of reactions suggests that Alpha has impressed audiences with its action, visuals and performances, particularly those of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. However, the film’s story and Hrithik Roshan’s cameo have sparked divided opinions.
In Alpha, Alia Bhatt plays a trained assassin named Sita who was kidnapped and raised by a rogue operative (Bobby Deol). When she initially sets out to hunt down the very leaders who created her, a major twist forces her to team up with her sister (Sharvari) to fight a ruthless enemy.