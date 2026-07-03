ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alpha X Review: YRF's First Female-Led Film Disappoints Many, But Alia-Sharvari's Action Wins Praise

Hyderabad: The action thriller film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has finally hit theatres. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

The film opened to packed shows on its first day, and social media platform X was soon flooded with audience reactions. While many viewers praised the action scenes, performances and visuals, others felt the story failed to match the high standards set by the franchise.

Viewers praise action and performances

Many early viewers were impressed with Alpha’s action sequences and performances, especially Sharvari’s. Several users also appreciated Alia Bhatt’s action avatar, calling it one of her best performances.

A user wrote, "Interval: the first half is perfect for an origin story. Alia is brilliant; she nailed every action scene, and it looked so good on the big screen, again proving her critics and haters wrong. Loved the Sharvari x Alia sequence. Far, far better than the last 2 spy universe movies. #Alpha."

Another user was excited about Hrithik Roshan’s appearance and wrote, "Entry of #HrithikRoshan turned the theatre into a growling stadium #Alpha."

One viewer also praised the film’s technical aspects, posting, "#Alpha 1st half review: Plot is a combination of concepts from multiple Hollywood movies, but if you ignore that, it’s not bad at all… quite interesting to watch, not getting bored at all until now. It’s very tightly edited. Some technical details: • CGI and VFX look good enough. They’re not realistic, but render quality is good so doesn’t look distracting. • Surround sound mix is very interesting. • Although I’m watching in a 2K laser venue, DCP picture quality is exceptional. Colours also look outstanding; I’d strongly suggest a bright laser venue because the contrast, saturation, sharpness, everything is superb."