Alpha Trailer: Alia And Sharvari Unite Against Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan's Kabir Makes Surprise Return
The Alpha trailer reveals Bobby Deol kidnapped and raised Alia Bhatt's Sita, introduces Sharvari's role, and confirms Hrithik Roshan's Kabir cameo.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in key roles, was finally released on Wednesday, June 17. It gives viewers a deeper look into the action-packed thriller from director Shiv Rawail.
Ever since the teaser dropped last week, fans had been discussing several unanswered questions, including the absence of Sharvari’s character. The trailer not only introduces her role but also reveals major details about the story and Bobby Deol’s mysterious character, Fateh.
The trailer opens with Fateh, played by Bobby Deol, looking at a baby girl. Inspired by the Ramayana, he names her Sita because her mother’s name is Janaki. The teaser had earlier suggested that Fateh raised Sita and trained her for years before assigning her a dangerous mission on her 18th birthday.
However, the trailer reveals a shocking twist. Through a voiceover, Sita makes it clear that Fateh is not her real father. Instead, she describes him as a cruel and deceptive villain.
Sita reveals that Fateh is a cruel, selfish, and dishonest man who kidnapped her when she was a child and raised her himself. She compares him to Ravana, the classic villain, to show just how evil she believes he is.
“One day, he kidnapped a princess and took her home,” says Sita. Drawing parallels with the Ramayana, she then delivers a powerful line, saying, “History knows how this story ended. But this time, Sita herself is here to burn Lanka.”
The trailer then showcases action sequences featuring Alia Bhatt. From hand-to-hand combat to taking down groups of enemies, Alia appears in a fierce action avatar unlike anything fans have seen from her before.
Soon after, viewers get their first proper introduction to Sharvari’s character. Interestingly, the two women initially clash in an intense fight scene. When Sharvari’s character says she only wants to talk, Sita replies, “Stop me, then you get to talk.” As the story progresses, the trailer hints that the two eventually join forces against a common enemy.
According to Yash Raj Films, Sharvari’s complete character arc has intentionally been kept secret because she plays a crucial role in the film. The trailer only offers glimpses of her partnership with Alia’s character as they work together to stop Fateh.
Another important reveal comes through Anil Kapoor’s character, Colonel Vikrant Kaul, who was previously seen in War 2. He explains that Fateh’s dangerous Alpha program threatens India’s interests and aims to eliminate anyone standing in its way.
In one of the trailer’s standout moments, Fateh says, “India didn’t respect Alpha. Now, India will fear Alpha.” The trailer’s biggest surprise, however, is saved for the final moments.
As Sita and Sharvari’s characters arrive at a monastery, a young boy tells them, “He’s waiting for you over there.” Sita then asks, “He will save us?”
Moments later, a mysterious figure dressed in white is shown sitting before them. The final shot reveals his striking green eyes, instantly confirming the return of Hrithik Roshan’s iconic superspy Kabir.
With Kabir now officially entering the story, excitement around the film has increased significantly. Other popular YRF Spy Universe characters, such as Pathaan, Tiger, Rubina, or Zoya, will appear or not, remains a mystery for now. Alpha is set to hit the big screens on July 3, 2026.