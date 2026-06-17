ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alpha Trailer: Alia And Sharvari Unite Against Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan's Kabir Makes Surprise Return

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in key roles, was finally released on Wednesday, June 17. It gives viewers a deeper look into the action-packed thriller from director Shiv Rawail.

Ever since the teaser dropped last week, fans had been discussing several unanswered questions, including the absence of Sharvari’s character. The trailer not only introduces her role but also reveals major details about the story and Bobby Deol’s mysterious character, Fateh.

The trailer opens with Fateh, played by Bobby Deol, looking at a baby girl. Inspired by the Ramayana, he names her Sita because her mother’s name is Janaki. The teaser had earlier suggested that Fateh raised Sita and trained her for years before assigning her a dangerous mission on her 18th birthday.

However, the trailer reveals a shocking twist. Through a voiceover, Sita makes it clear that Fateh is not her real father. Instead, she describes him as a cruel and deceptive villain.

Sita reveals that Fateh is a cruel, selfish, and dishonest man who kidnapped her when she was a child and raised her himself. She compares him to Ravana, the classic villain, to show just how evil she believes he is.

“One day, he kidnapped a princess and took her home,” says Sita. Drawing parallels with the Ramayana, she then delivers a powerful line, saying, “History knows how this story ended. But this time, Sita herself is here to burn Lanka.”