Alpha Teaser: Bobby Deol Trains Alia Bhatt To Become India's Next-Generation Soldier
Alia Bhatt headlines YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film Alpha. The teaser reveals her transformation into a deadly operative trained by Bobby Deol.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 10, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Alpha, the next chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the action thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal parts. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 3, 2026, and marks the first female-led installment in the popular spy franchise.
The teaser introduces audiences to a darker and more emotional side of the YRF Spy Universe. Rather than focusing on an established spy, Alpha explores the story of a young woman who is trained from childhood to become a highly skilled operative.
The nearly two-minute teaser opens on what appears to be a warm father-daughter moment. Bobby Deol's character celebrates Alia's 18th birthday and hands her a key, making it seem like a special gift. However, the mood quickly changes when he reveals that the key unlocks her first mission. Alia's character is visibly disappointed, expecting a birthday dinner instead, but her father reminds her that this is the life she has been preparing for since childhood.
As the teaser progresses, viewers get glimpses of an intense training program designed to create India's next-generation soldiers. Bobby's character is seen mentoring and shaping Alia into a fearless fighter. One striking moment shows him tattooing the symbol of the Alpha organisation onto her arm, signifying her commitment to the secret program.
The action sequences form the centerpiece of the teaser. Alia is shown engaging in hand-to-hand combat, tactical operations and high-risk missions with impressive precision. The visuals are stylish yet gritty, while the action appears grounded and realistic. The teaser ends on an emotional note as Bobby's character proudly watches his daughter successfully complete her first assignment.
The film has already generated significant buzz because it presents Alia in a completely new avatar. Speaking about the project earlier, the actress explained that she was drawn to Alpha because it offered an opportunity to explore a genre that has rarely succeeded as a female-led space in Indian cinema. She noted that while audiences have seen female action characters in male-driven stories, films led entirely by women in this genre remain uncommon.
Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe, which began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. The franchise later expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2, becoming one of India's first cinematic universes.