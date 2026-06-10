ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alpha Teaser: Bobby Deol Trains Alia Bhatt To Become India's Next-Generation Soldier

Hyderabad: Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Alpha, the next chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the action thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal parts. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 3, 2026, and marks the first female-led installment in the popular spy franchise.

The teaser introduces audiences to a darker and more emotional side of the YRF Spy Universe. Rather than focusing on an established spy, Alpha explores the story of a young woman who is trained from childhood to become a highly skilled operative.

The nearly two-minute teaser opens on what appears to be a warm father-daughter moment. Bobby Deol's character celebrates Alia's 18th birthday and hands her a key, making it seem like a special gift. However, the mood quickly changes when he reveals that the key unlocks her first mission. Alia's character is visibly disappointed, expecting a birthday dinner instead, but her father reminds her that this is the life she has been preparing for since childhood.