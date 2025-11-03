ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alpha Release Date Postponed: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Starrer Now Set For April 2026 - Here's Why

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming action thriller Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, have announced its postponement. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on December 25, 2025, will now release on April 17, 2026, the makers confirmed.

The announcement is a major move for Yash Raj Films' spy-universe project, a first for the franchise to have a female-led film. Inside sources say the decision has been made, as a lot of the VFX work remains pending, and the team wants to ensure that the film matches the high visual bar created by previous spy-universe successes like Pathaan, War, and Tiger 3 from YRF.

The production house announced the update in a statement, attributing the delay to delivering the most cinematic version of Alpha. According to the production house, "Alpha is an extremely special film for us, and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026."