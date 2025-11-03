Alpha Release Date Postponed: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Starrer Now Set For April 2026 - Here's Why
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action film Alpha has been postponed to April 2026. Scroll down to know the reason.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 3, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming action thriller Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, have announced its postponement. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on December 25, 2025, will now release on April 17, 2026, the makers confirmed.
The announcement is a major move for Yash Raj Films' spy-universe project, a first for the franchise to have a female-led film. Inside sources say the decision has been made, as a lot of the VFX work remains pending, and the team wants to ensure that the film matches the high visual bar created by previous spy-universe successes like Pathaan, War, and Tiger 3 from YRF.
The production house announced the update in a statement, attributing the delay to delivering the most cinematic version of Alpha. According to the production house, "Alpha is an extremely special film for us, and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026."
Alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. As part of the YRF spy universe, Alpha promises a brutal showdown, with Alia and Sharvari's characters going toe-to-toe against Bobby Deol, who plays a key antagonist in the narrative.
The same was corroborated by a top trade source who stated that this change of release date was only an outcome of technical timelines and had nothing to do with the clash with other biggies. The source said, "Alpha team wants to put out the best film for audiences to enjoy. It is a fair move by YRF. This was brewing as the VFX team was under a lot of pressure with regard to timelines, which seemed unrealistic. So, the push of the release date is due to this only and not because of the current cluttered release window from Avatar to the end of January 2026. There is significant work pending, and that's why Alpha is releasing in April and not February."
Earlier this year, during her appearance at the Milan Fashion Week, Alia Bhatt herself had confirmed the original December release date. However, sources indicate that the scale of the action sequences and visual detailing has led to a longer-than-expected post-production timeline.
