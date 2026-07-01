ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alpha: From Alia Bhatt To Hrithik Roshan, Here's Who Plays What In The Female-Led Spy Thriller

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Alpha, the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, is all set for its worldwide release. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh headline the film, with both actors set to showcase high-octane action sequences.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the action thriller is directed by Shiv Rawail, son of veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail. The multi-starrer is scheduled to hit theatres across India and worldwide on July 3. Ahead of its release, here’s a look at the film’s stellar cast and the roles they will be playing.

Alpha’s Stellar Cast

Alpha boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan. According to IMDb, R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya are also expected to appear in supporting roles. Hrithik Roshan’s special cameo has further heightened excitement around the film.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s roles

Alia Bhatt plays Sita, a young, fearless, and highly dangerous secret agent known as the Alpha Killer. Raised from childhood to become a lethal assassin, Sita undergoes intense training and will be seen performing several action-packed fight sequences and stunts throughout the film.