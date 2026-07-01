Alpha: From Alia Bhatt To Hrithik Roshan, Here's Who Plays What In The Female-Led Spy Thriller
Ahead of Alpha's July 3 release, here's a complete guide to Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's roles.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 1, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: The upcoming film Alpha, the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, is all set for its worldwide release. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh headline the film, with both actors set to showcase high-octane action sequences.
Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the action thriller is directed by Shiv Rawail, son of veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail. The multi-starrer is scheduled to hit theatres across India and worldwide on July 3. Ahead of its release, here’s a look at the film’s stellar cast and the roles they will be playing.
Alpha’s Stellar Cast
Alpha boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan. According to IMDb, R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya are also expected to appear in supporting roles. Hrithik Roshan’s special cameo has further heightened excitement around the film.
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s roles
Alia Bhatt plays Sita, a young, fearless, and highly dangerous secret agent known as the Alpha Killer. Raised from childhood to become a lethal assassin, Sita undergoes intense training and will be seen performing several action-packed fight sequences and stunts throughout the film.
Sharvari Wagh plays another female spy who joins Alia’s character on the mission. The two actors will share several action scenes, and at one point, they will even find themselves facing each other. Together, they attempt to dismantle an illegal soldier programme, bringing them into direct conflict with the film’s main antagonist, Fateh Singh Lakhawat.
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol takes on an intense and dark role as Fateh Singh Lakhawat. His character serves as Sita’s mentor and trains her to become a deadly operative. Sita and Fateh Singh share a father-daughter-like bond, but the story eventually takes a dramatic turn that places the two on opposing sides.
Anil Kapoor
Actor Anil Kapoor portrays RAW and AW Chief Colonel Vikrant Kaul. When Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Vikrant Kaul fail to eliminate the villain, Major Kabir steps in as their saviour to help complete the mission.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan reprises his popular Yash Raj Spy Universe character, Major Kabir Dhaliwal, in a special appearance. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari seek Kabir’s help to successfully complete their mission.
The final moments of the trailer tease the scene where the two agents arrive at Kabir’s base to eliminate their enemy. Only Kabir’s eyes are shown in the trailer, keeping his role shrouded in mystery. How he helps Alia and Sharvari confront their formidable opponent will only be revealed when the film releases.
This star-studded cast is all set to entertain audiences when Alpha arrives in cinemas worldwide on July 3.
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