ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia-Sharvari Starrer Nowhere Close To Previous YRF Spy Universe Films

The film had opened with a final Day 1 collection of Rs 9.25 crore net. With the latest numbers, Alpha’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 15.12 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 18.03 crore. The film has also earned over Rs 22 crore worldwide in its first two days.

According to live data shared by trade website Sacnilk, Alpha has collected Rs 5.87 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 2 till Saturday evening. Since these are live figures, the final Day 2 collection is expected to change after all shows conclude.

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s action thriller Alpha is on its second day at the box office. After posting a decent opening on Friday, the film witnessed a drop in collections on Saturday. Despite the slowdown, the YRF Spy Universe film has managed to cross the Rs 15 crore mark in India.

Alpha Records The Lowest Day 2 Among YRF Spy Universe Films

Compared to the previous films in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has had the weakest second-day performance so far.

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, collected Rs 57.85 crore on its second day. Pathaan, led by Shah Rukh Khan, earned Rs 70.50 crore on Day 2 in 2023, while Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 collected Rs 59.25 crore on its second day. Against these impressive numbers, Alpha has registered the lowest Day 2 collection in the franchise.

Alpha Compared To Recent Releases

The film has also fallen behind a few recent releases. Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 earned Rs 6.25 crore on its second day, while Jigra, Alia Bhatt’s previous theatrical release, collected Rs 6.55 crore on Day 2.

Although Alpha is trailing these films on its second day so far, the night shows will decide where the film finally ends its day.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles and is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The cast also includes Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, while Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance as Kabir, reprising his popular character from the War films.

The film is the latest chapter in Yash Raj Films’ spy franchise, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. It also marks Sharvari’s second theatrical release within a month, as her previous film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is still running in cinemas.