Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Action Film Touch Rs 10 Crore?
Alpha opened to a decent start at the Indian box office on Day 1. The film is expected to touch the Rs 10 crore mark.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 3, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s much-awaited action thriller Alpha has finally arrived in theatres. The film, which marks the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe, has opened to a decent start at the Indian box office. While the movie has received mixed to negative reactions from critics and audiences, its opening-day collections have remained steady.
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha has so far collected Rs 6.25 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day. Since these are live figures, the final Day 1 collection is expected to increase after all shows are completed.
The film was released across 6,490 shows in India. Based on the current estimates, the movie’s India gross collection stands at around Rs 7.38 crore. Trade expects the final Day 1 number to come close to or even cross the Rs 10 crore mark if night shows perform well.
Alpha Compared To Other YRF Spy Universe Films?
Compared to the previous films in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has had a much smaller opening. The last film in the franchise, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, earned Rs 52 crore net on its first day despite receiving mixed reviews. It was released across 19,455 shows.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to hold the biggest opening in the spy universe with Rs 57 crore net on Day 1.
Although Alpha has not matched those numbers, its final opening-day collection is still awaited.
Alpha Is Close To Beating Jigra’s Opening
The film has already come close to the opening-day collection of Alia Bhatt’s previous theatrical release, Jigra. Released in 2024, Jigra had earned Rs 4.55 crore net on its first day while playing in 5,779 shows.
With Alpha’s collections still being updated, it is likely to finish with a higher opening-day total than Jigra.
About Alpha
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. The cast also includes Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in important roles. The film also features a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan, who returns as Kabir, his popular character from the War films.
Interestingly, Alpha is Sharvari’s second theatrical release within a month. Her previous film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is still running in theatres.