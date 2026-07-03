ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Action Film Touch Rs 10 Crore?

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s much-awaited action thriller Alpha has finally arrived in theatres. The film, which marks the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe, has opened to a decent start at the Indian box office. While the movie has received mixed to negative reactions from critics and audiences, its opening-day collections have remained steady.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha has so far collected Rs 6.25 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day. Since these are live figures, the final Day 1 collection is expected to increase after all shows are completed.

The film was released across 6,490 shows in India. Based on the current estimates, the movie’s India gross collection stands at around Rs 7.38 crore. Trade expects the final Day 1 number to come close to or even cross the Rs 10 crore mark if night shows perform well.

Alpha Compared To Other YRF Spy Universe Films?

Compared to the previous films in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has had a much smaller opening. The last film in the franchise, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, earned Rs 52 crore net on its first day despite receiving mixed reviews. It was released across 19,455 shows.