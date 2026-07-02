ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alpha Advance Booking: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Spy Thriller Sells 30K+ Tickets, Collects Over Rs 2 Cr So Far

The film has collected Rs 1.11 crore in advance booking gross (excluding block seats). Including block bookings, its opening-day advance gross currently stands at Rs 2.68 crore.

Advance booking for Alpha is now underway, and the film has begun its box office journey on a positive note. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller has so far sold 30,199 tickets for its opening day across 4,041 shows.

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha has opened its advance booking, and the film has made a steady start at the box office. The YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led action thriller is gradually gaining momentum, with bookings picking up in major cities across India.

Among all major markets, Delhi-NCR is leading the advance booking numbers. The region has collected Rs 24.06 lakh from 381 shows, while the figure rises to Rs 52.01 lakh when block bookings are included.

Mumbai is in the second spot with Rs 19.63 lakh from 342 shows, increasing to Rs 43.36 lakh with block bookings.

Other cities have also reported decent collections. Bengaluru has earned Rs 9.42 lakh, followed by Hyderabad with Rs 8.33 lakh. Kolkata has collected Rs 4.68 lakh, while Pune has registered Rs 3.97 lakh in advance sales.

In terms of occupancy, Chennai is currently performing strongly with 14% real occupancy, followed by Patna (12%), Coimbatore (10%), and Hyderabad (8%).

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Hrithik Roshan also plays an important role.

The story follows Sita (Alia Bhatt), a skilled assassin who joins forces with another agent, played by Sharvari, to stop a dangerous enemy. As she takes on the mission, she also faces painful memories from her past and uncovers shocking secrets. Guided by a senior R&AW officer, played by Anil Kapoor, Sita must fight to protect the country while battling her own personal challenges.