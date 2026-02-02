ETV Bharat / entertainment

Allu Sirish - Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Couple Pops Champagne As Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy Join The Celebrations In Dubai

Hyderabad: Allu Sirish is getting married soon, and the celebrations have already begun. Ahead of his wedding to Nayanika Reddy in March, the actor hosted a small pre-wedding bash in Dubai with family and close friends.

Pictures and videos from the celebration are now doing the rounds on social media. The most talked-about moment from the bash came from a yacht party held in Dubai. In a video shared online, Sirish and Nayanika can be seen popping a champagne bottle, setting a fun mood for the evening.

Sirish was seen wearing a yellow suit, while Nayanika opted for a green dress. Both looked relaxed and happy as they celebrated with their loved ones. Guests around them could be seen recording the moment on their phones.