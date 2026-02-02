Allu Sirish - Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Couple Pops Champagne As Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy Join The Celebrations In Dubai
Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy celebrated their upcoming wedding with a joyful pre-wedding bash in Dubai, joined by family members Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 2, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Allu Sirish is getting married soon, and the celebrations have already begun. Ahead of his wedding to Nayanika Reddy in March, the actor hosted a small pre-wedding bash in Dubai with family and close friends.
Pictures and videos from the celebration are now doing the rounds on social media. The most talked-about moment from the bash came from a yacht party held in Dubai. In a video shared online, Sirish and Nayanika can be seen popping a champagne bottle, setting a fun mood for the evening.
#AlluSirish Pre Wedding shooting Dubai ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HFrY0ux2Rs— Swaasthi (@swaasthi) January 31, 2026
Sirish was seen wearing a yellow suit, while Nayanika opted for a green dress. Both looked relaxed and happy as they celebrated with their loved ones. Guests around them could be seen recording the moment on their phones.
Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were also part of the celebrations. In pictures from the bash, the couple can be seen standing together, smiling for the camera. Allu Arjun wore a black and gold silk shirt, while Sneha chose a pink outfit. In another video from Dubai, Sneha is seen holding Arjun’s arm as they walk together, drawing attention from fans nearby.
Allu Sirish announced his engagement to Nayanika last year on his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary. He later shared pictures from the engagement ceremony held in Hyderabad on October 31, where the couple exchanged rings in the presence of family and close friends.
Sirish had earlier revealed that he first met Nayanika at a wedding party hosted by actor Nithiin and his wife Shalini Kandukuri. He also mentioned that Nayanika is Shalini’s close friend.
Allu Sirish and Nayanika will get married on March 6, 2026. The date is special as it also marks the wedding anniversary of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy. On the work front, Sirish was last seen in the 2024 film Buddy.
