ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Allu Arjun Property' Remark Leaves Seerat Kapoor Furious; Actor Hits Back With Befitting Reply

Seerat did not ignore the comment and decided to respond directly. Calling out the misogynistic remark, she wrote, “Adding a ‘(heart-eyed emoji)’ doesn’t make it sound any respectful, Sir. A woman is never anyone's property. She's her own person, with her own identity, dreams & voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed.”

The issue began after Seerat shared a picture of herself in a lacy brown outfit on Instagram. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Entering the weekend like my own muse (followed by a star emoji).” While many fans filled the comments section with compliments and heart emojis, one user left a comment saying, “Allu Arjun property (followed by heart-eyed emoji).”

Hyderabad: Actor Seerat Kapoor gave a strong reply to a social media user who referred to her as Allu Arjun’s “property” in the comments section of her recent Instagram post. The actor’s response is now winning praise online, with many fans supporting her for speaking against disrespectful remarks directed at women.

Her reply quickly caught attention online, with several fans appreciating the way she handled the situation. Many users came out in her support and praised her for standing up against such comments. One fan wrote, “I know how respectful you are. They are poor people, do not answer them.”

The trolling reportedly started after Seerat shared unseen pictures with Allu Arjun from his private jet during his birthday celebrations earlier this year. On April 8, when the Pushpa star turned 44, Seerat posted a few candid photos with him and wished him warmly on social media. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, Bunny @alluarjunonline. You’ve always carried both your craft and your relationships with such natural ease- graceful, grounded and authentic. Wishing you endless success, great health and everything that truly aligns with you, on and off screen. Always rooting for you!”

Many fans were surprised to learn that Seerat and Allu Arjun share a close friendship. However, a section of social media users began making unnecessary comments linking the two actors.

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor was last seen in the web series Save the Tigers and films like Bhamakalapam 2 and Manamey. She also has upcoming projects like Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam and The Black Gold in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently busy with filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming project Raaka alongside Deepika Padukone. He also has a film lined up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.