Allu Arjun's Packed Lineup: From A Reunion With Trivikram To Atlee's AA22xA6

However, Trivikram already announced another film that is set for a theatrical release in 2026. So, the Allu Arjun-Trivikram film may not go on floors soon. As per reports, the mythological drama will go on floors only after Trivikram completes his 2026 movie. In fact, a few sources also claim that the shooting could start in early 2027. Thus, when can the audiences expect to see the film in theatres?

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas first collaborated in the 2012 action comedy film Julayi. They followed it up again with an action comedy film, S/O Satyamurthy, released in 2015. Their third collaboration, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), which also falls under the action comedy genre, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu cinema.

The current buzz is Allu Arjun's reunion with director Trivikram Srinivas. As per industry insiders, the two are joining hands once again for a mythological epic, the duo's fourth film together. Reportedly, the project is based on a script narrated by the creator to Allu Arjun, later to Jr NTR, and then eventually back to Allu Arjun as the hero. An official announcement from the makers is expected in the coming weeks.

Hyderabad: Fans of Allu Arjun have plenty to look forward to as the actor has a series of upcoming films lined up. From a reunion with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas to collaborations with other directors like Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the actor's slate includes large-scale, pan-Indian films.

As per reports, the film will be made on a grand scale, on a budget of more than Rs 1000 crore. If the figures hold true, it would place the film among the most expensive mythological projects ever made in Indian cinema history. According to sources close to the project, the mythological film will combine mythology-driven storytelling with extensive visual effects and advanced production technology.

In addition to the Trivikram film, Allu Arjun has other big budget films as well. One of the most anticipated releases is the one with director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. The film is currently under production and is being backed by Sun Pictures. Deepika Padukone has been officially confirmed as part of the cast, with the makers earlier releasing a video showing Atlee narrating the script to her. The visuals from the announcement hinted at Deepika portraying a regal character, possibly a queen, with motion-capture elements involved.

In addition to Deepika Padukone, reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur are also part of AA22 x A6, although official confirmations for all names are still awaited. The film is rumoured to be made on a budget exceeding Rs 500 crore. Allu Arjun is reported to be playing triple role as well as an animated version of himself. The plot of the film is expected to have parallel universe, time travel and supernatural elements. However, the makers are tight-lipped about it.

Another project generating curiosity is Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film. The actor is supposedly in talks for the director's next project Irumbu Kai Maayavi. Reports suggest that discussions are ongoing, but neither side has made an official announcement. While earlier linked to some other actors like Pawan Kalyan, the project seems set to star Allu Arjun as per the latest speculation. However, a final decision is yet to be announced.

Allu Arjun also has a pan-Indian film lined up with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the project has already been announced, it is currently on hold due to scheduling conflicts. Vanga is committed to Spirit, starring Prabhas, while Allu Arjun is occupied with AA22 x A6 and other projects. Sources maintain that the film has not been shelved and remains a possibility in the future, though there is no clarity on when production might begin.

In addition to these films, Allu Arjun is expected to return as Pushpa Raj in the third instalment of the Pushpa franchise, directed by Sukumar.