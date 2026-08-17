ETV Bharat / entertainment

Allu Arjun Calls DC 'Tamil Classic', Mahesh Babu Says He 'Loved Every Bit' Of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film

His words received a warm response from director Arun Matheswaran and lead actor Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh thanked Mahesh for his wishes, saying his words "really mean a lot". Arun, meanwhile, said that seeing Mahesh watch and appreciate DC was "incredibly special" and expressed gratitude for his kind words.

Mahesh Babu took to X on Sunday to share his reaction after watching the film. Praising the team, the actor wrote, "#DC… what an original and outstanding film! Just too cool… Loved every bit of it!!" He also congratulated the entire team for the film.

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun have joined the growing list of celebrities praising DC, with both Telugu superstars sharing strong words for the Tamil film. While Mahesh called the film "original and outstanding", Allu Arjun went a step further and described it as a "Tamil classic" that every film lover must watch.

Allu Arjun also watched the film and had plenty of praise for the team. Calling DC a "Tamil classic", the actor said it was "poetry" for those who understand it. He urged every film lover to watch the movie and congratulated the entire team.

Allu Arjun particularly praised Arun Matheswaran for his direction, and called composer Anirudh Ravichander an "absolute master". He also appreciated the performances of the actors, with a special mention of Wamiqa Gabbi and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor also referred to Lokesh as the "biggest pillar of support" for the film. Arun Matheswaran responded to Allu Arjun, thanking him for watching DC and embracing it with so much love. The director said that appreciation from a filmmaker like Allu made the film even more special for the team.

The praise from Mahesh and Allu comes at an interesting time for DC, which has been drawing attention for its unusual combination of filmmaker-led acting and Arun Matheswaran's distinct filmmaking style. The film also marks the acting debut of Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of Tamil cinema's most successful contemporary directors.

Arun had earlier revealed that the idea for the film came after he met Lokesh at a party. He narrated the story to Lokesh and suggested that they work on it together. Lokesh reportedly liked the idea immediately, leading to the project taking shape. The film is a gangster story centred around its characters and their journeys. Lokesh plays Devadas, while Wamiqa Gabbi plays Chandra and Sanjana A K plays Parvathi. Arun Matheswaran has penned the dialogues along with Franklin Jacob, with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan.

Working with a director-actor like Lokesh was not entirely new territory for Arun. He had previously worked with filmmakers who also acted or had strong directorial backgrounds, including Bharathiraja and Selvaraghavan. According to Arun, such actors often understand a director's vision quickly because they already know the filmmaking process. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film released worldwide on August 7, 2026.