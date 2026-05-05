Allu Arjun-Atlee's Raaka Title Named After Pushpa's Massive Success? Here's What Makers Say
Allu Arjun's Raaka title was reportedly chosen after Pushpa's success. The Atlee directorial aims to recreate a similar nationwide impact.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 5, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting his much-awaited big-budget film Raaka, directed by Atlee. While the makers recently revealed the title along with a striking first-look poster, new reports suggest that Raaka may not have been the original title, and that the final name was chosen with a clear strategy in mind.
According to a report by a newswire, the team consciously decided to name the film after Allu Arjun’s character. This idea reportedly came after the massive nationwide success of the Pushpa franchise. In those films, Arjun’s character became more than just a role; it became the identity of the film itself.
A source quoted in the report claimed that the makers wanted to recreate that same magic. Instead of choosing a generic or thematic title, they built the film’s identity around the lead character. This means Raaka is not just a title but likely the name of Allu Arjun’s role, designed to leave a strong impact on audiences.
#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka ⚔️— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) April 8, 2026
Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits ✨@alluarjun @Atlee_dir @deepikapadukone⁰#राका | #రాకా | #ರಾಕಾ | #ராக்கா | #രാക്ക | #রাকা | راکا# pic.twitter.com/ymTBHoOfpI
Interestingly, this also hints that the film may have had a different working title earlier. However, after seeing how Pushpa connected with viewers, the team appears to have shifted direction and chosen a more character-driven title.
The first-look poster of Raaka, unveiled on Arjun’s birthday, grabbed instant attention. The actor was seen in a fierce, almost beast-like avatar, with sharp features, intense eyes, and claw-like hands. His look even sparked comparisons to a werewolf, while some fans noticed tattoo-like markings on his forehead resembling Viking symbols.
Though the makers have kept most details under wraps, Raaka is expected to be a visually grand film with heavy use of CGI and VFX. There are also strong rumours that the story could explore parallel universes, with Allu Arjun possibly playing multiple roles.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. There are unconfirmed reports that Rashmika Mandanna might appear in a negative role, but there is no official announcement yet.
Director Atlee has already described Raaka as a deeply personal project, revealing that he has been developing the idea for nearly 18 years.
After Raaka, Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a new film, tentatively titled AA23.