ETV Bharat / entertainment

Allu Arjun-Atlee's Raaka Title Named After Pushpa's Massive Success? Here's What Makers Say

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting his much-awaited big-budget film Raaka, directed by Atlee. While the makers recently revealed the title along with a striking first-look poster, new reports suggest that Raaka may not have been the original title, and that the final name was chosen with a clear strategy in mind.

According to a report by a newswire, the team consciously decided to name the film after Allu Arjun’s character. This idea reportedly came after the massive nationwide success of the Pushpa franchise. In those films, Arjun’s character became more than just a role; it became the identity of the film itself.

A source quoted in the report claimed that the makers wanted to recreate that same magic. Instead of choosing a generic or thematic title, they built the film’s identity around the lead character. This means Raaka is not just a title but likely the name of Allu Arjun’s role, designed to leave a strong impact on audiences.

Interestingly, this also hints that the film may have had a different working title earlier. However, after seeing how Pushpa connected with viewers, the team appears to have shifted direction and chosen a more character-driven title.