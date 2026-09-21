Allu Arjun-Atlee's Raaka Sets Guinness World Record For 'Most People Motion-Captured In Real-Time'
Allu Arjun and Atlee's Raaka has set a Guinness World Record for motion-capturing 37 performers simultaneously, highlighting the film's ambitious scale.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka has achieved a Guinness World Record even before its release. The film has set the record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers being captured simultaneously.
The achievement was announced on Monday by Sun Pictures, which is producing the film. Allu Arjun and Atlee were also seen receiving the Guinness World Records certificate.
The official Guinness World Records website confirmed that the record was achieved by Sun TV Network Limited and Atlee for Raaka in Mumbai on September 15, 2026. The record involved 37 performers being motion-captured at the same time for the film.
Raaka Makers Reveal The Mystery Behind Number 37
The makers had been teasing the number “37” on social media for the past few days. This led to several guesses among fans about what the number could mean.
On Monday, Sun Pictures revealed that 37 was connected to the film’s latest achievement. The production house shared a poster with the number and later announced the Guinness World Record.
The makers wrote, “HISTORY MADE. A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage!” They also confirmed that Allu Arjun and Atlee had received the Guinness World Records certificate for the achievement.
The announcement came on Atlee’s 40th birthday. Allu Arjun also wished the filmmaker on social media and shared a monochrome picture of the two.
“Happy Birthday to my director @Atlee_dir garu. Extremely proud to work with a director of your vision and calibre. Looking forward to creating more magic,” Allu Arjun wrote.
Happy Birthday to my director @Atlee_dir garu. 🖤— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 21, 2026
Extremely proud to work with a director of your vision and calibre. Looking forward to creating more magic. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/dxpXvJs09u
Raaka To Use Large-Scale Visual Effects
Raaka is being made as a science-fiction action film and is expected to use extensive visual effects and advanced filmmaking technology. The film is also said to have a strong focus on creatures and motion-capture work.
The production team had earlier shared a video featuring several international VFX professionals who spoke about the film’s script and visual plans.
VFX supervisor James Madigan, known for working on films such as Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, had earlier said that reading the script left him impressed.
The first look of Allu Arjun was released on his birthday earlier this year. The actor appeared bald and had an intense look, with what appeared to be an animal claw covering part of his face.
Allu Arjun And Atlee’s First Collaboration
Raaka marks Allu Arjun’s first collaboration with Atlee. It is also Atlee’s first directorial project after Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika Padukone is part of the film, while more details about the cast are yet to be officially announced. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music.
Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Raaka is expected to release in 2027, although an official release date has not been announced yet.