ETV Bharat / entertainment

Allu Arjun-Atlee's Raaka Sets Guinness World Record For 'Most People Motion-Captured In Real-Time'

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka has achieved a Guinness World Record even before its release. The film has set the record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers being captured simultaneously.

The achievement was announced on Monday by Sun Pictures, which is producing the film. Allu Arjun and Atlee were also seen receiving the Guinness World Records certificate.

The official Guinness World Records website confirmed that the record was achieved by Sun TV Network Limited and Atlee for Raaka in Mumbai on September 15, 2026. The record involved 37 performers being motion-captured at the same time for the film.

Raaka Makers Reveal The Mystery Behind Number 37

The makers had been teasing the number “37” on social media for the past few days. This led to several guesses among fans about what the number could mean.

On Monday, Sun Pictures revealed that 37 was connected to the film’s latest achievement. The production house shared a poster with the number and later announced the Guinness World Record.

The makers wrote, “HISTORY MADE. A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage!” They also confirmed that Allu Arjun and Atlee had received the Guinness World Records certificate for the achievement.