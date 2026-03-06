Allu Arjun & Sneha Reddy Welcome New Luxury Car On Their 15th Wedding Anniversary - Watch
A new luxury car arrived at Allu Arjun's residence on his 15th wedding anniversary with Sneha Reddy, coinciding with Allu Sirish's wedding celebrations.
Hyderabad: A brand new luxury car was seen arriving at the residence of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Friday. The car reached his home on March 6, the same date the actor celebrates his wedding anniversary with his wife Sneha Reddy. The moment quickly caught the attention of fans online, as videos of the new vehicle entering the actor's house began circulating widely on social media.
In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a stylish black luxury car can be seen slowly driving into the actor's residence while security staff and people around the house look on. Many social media users pointed out that the car's arrival on the same day as the couple's anniversary made the moment feel even more special.
March 6 has always been an important date for the Allu family. Fifteen years ago, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married on this day, and the couple continues to celebrate the occasion every year. This year's anniversary celebrations also coincided with another big family event. The same date was chosen for the wedding of Arjun's younger brother, Allu Sirish, who married Nayanika Reddy.
Interestingly, Sirish had earlier revealed that the wedding date was not chosen because of his brother's anniversary. According to him, the date was selected based on astrological charts, and the final decision also depended on venue availability. "The deciding factor became venue availability, which led us to March 6," he earlier told a newswire.
Allu Arjun marked his 15th wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt message for his wife on social media. Posting a photo with Sneha Reddy, he wrote, "Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you."
Sheha, too, shared an anniversary post consisting of four pictures - the first three with her husband, and the last is a family picture. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "5 years later We've built a life full of love, a family that means everything to me, and a home filled with warmth - our two beautiful kids, our two dogs, and countless memories in between. Thank you for being my partner in every chapter. Happy anniversary."
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot in March 2011. They are parents of two children - a son, Allu Ayaan, and a younger daughter, Allu Arha.
