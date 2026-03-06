ETV Bharat / entertainment

Allu Arjun & Sneha Reddy Welcome New Luxury Car On Their 15th Wedding Anniversary - Watch

Hyderabad: A brand new luxury car was seen arriving at the residence of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Friday. The car reached his home on March 6, the same date the actor celebrates his wedding anniversary with his wife Sneha Reddy. The moment quickly caught the attention of fans online, as videos of the new vehicle entering the actor's house began circulating widely on social media.

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a stylish black luxury car can be seen slowly driving into the actor's residence while security staff and people around the house look on. Many social media users pointed out that the car's arrival on the same day as the couple's anniversary made the moment feel even more special.

March 6 has always been an important date for the Allu family. Fifteen years ago, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married on this day, and the couple continues to celebrate the occasion every year. This year's anniversary celebrations also coincided with another big family event. The same date was chosen for the wedding of Arjun's younger brother, Allu Sirish, who married Nayanika Reddy.