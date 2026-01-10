ETV Bharat / entertainment

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Filming Update, Cast Details, Plot & Expected Release Date

Hyderabad: Netflix's popular South Korean zombie thriller All Of Us Are Dead is finally moving closer to its second season. After keeping fans waiting for nearly four years since the first season aired in 2022, new updates about filming progress, cast details, and a possible release timeline have now surfaced.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 has been in production for several months. The latest reports suggest that the show is now in the final stages of filming. Although Netflix hasn't officially announced a date yet, several reports suggest that season 2 might be released sooner than anticipated.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Filming Update

According to a report by What's on Netflix, filming for All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 is expected to wrap up by mid-February 2026. A fresh update also revealed that additional filming is scheduled to take place at the Gangwon Provincial Government Building on January 17 and 18. This indicates that the production is now completing its final sequences.

There is also speculation that actor Lomon (Park Solomon), who plays Lee Su-hyeok, may have already finished his portion of filming. This comes after confirmation that he has signed on for another K-drama project, Beauty in the Beast, which has reportedly already gone on floors. While no official confirmation has been made, his new project strongly suggests that his work on All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 is complete.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date: What To Expect