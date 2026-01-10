All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Filming Update, Cast Details, Plot & Expected Release Date
All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 is nearing the end of filming, with cast details confirmed. Season 2 may arrive sooner than expected.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 10, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Netflix's popular South Korean zombie thriller All Of Us Are Dead is finally moving closer to its second season. After keeping fans waiting for nearly four years since the first season aired in 2022, new updates about filming progress, cast details, and a possible release timeline have now surfaced.
All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 has been in production for several months. The latest reports suggest that the show is now in the final stages of filming. Although Netflix hasn't officially announced a date yet, several reports suggest that season 2 might be released sooner than anticipated.
All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Filming Update
According to a report by What's on Netflix, filming for All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 is expected to wrap up by mid-February 2026. A fresh update also revealed that additional filming is scheduled to take place at the Gangwon Provincial Government Building on January 17 and 18. This indicates that the production is now completing its final sequences.
There is also speculation that actor Lomon (Park Solomon), who plays Lee Su-hyeok, may have already finished his portion of filming. This comes after confirmation that he has signed on for another K-drama project, Beauty in the Beast, which has reportedly already gone on floors. While no official confirmation has been made, his new project strongly suggests that his work on All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 is complete.
All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date: What To Expect
Season 2 may be released in December 2026, according to previous reports. However, Netflix did not include All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 in its official 2026 release lineup. Because of this, many now believe that the series could premiere in early 2027 instead. Netflix has yet to confirm the final release date.
All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Cast Details
Netflix has already confirmed that several main cast members from Season 1 will return. These include Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Lomon.
New cast members joining Season 2 include Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won, and Yoon Ga-i. Photos from the script reading session were also shared earlier. Roh Yoon-seo, who was initially expected to be part of the second season, exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.
What Will All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Be About?
The first season of All Of Us Are Dead revolved around a group of high school students stuck inside their school after an outbreak of a deadly virus which turned people into zombies.
The second season moves beyond the initial chaos. The new season will likely be about the survivors and the way of life in a world with a permanent viral scar. Along with facing lingering threats, the characters will deal with fear, loss, trauma, and difficult decisions about survival.
Directed by Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su, with Chun Sung-il returning as writer, All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 is expected to be darker and more intense than before. Fans can expect the new episodes to stream exclusively on Netflix once released.
