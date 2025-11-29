Skin Of Youth Wins Golden Peacock At IFFI 2025: All About The Transgender Drama That Bagged Festival's Top Honour
Vietnamese film Skin Of Youth won IFFI 2025's Golden Peacock for its powerful transgender love story. Read on to know more about the film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 29, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vietnamese film Skin Of Youth, written and directed by Ash Mayfair, emerged as the recipient of the Golden Peacock for Best Feature Film at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The event, held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa's Bambolim, concluded on November 28.
The film has been praised by the jury for its cinematography, production design, music, and editing, calling it "captivating from the very first". Presented by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, the Golden Peacock Award included a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh ($44,800).
Set in 1990s Saigon, Skin Of Youth is about San, who wants to have enough money for a sex-change operation to fulfil her dream of living in a woman's body. San's lover, Nam, must work as an underground dog-cage fighter to support this dream. However, the lovers are unaware of the repercussions that may cost them their relationship and test the limits of their humanity.
The film's cast includes Trân Quân, Võ Diên Gia Huy, Phan Thi Kim Ngân, Hajime Inoue, and Hoang Le Cong. Jointly produced by Fran Borgia, Ash Mayfair, Thi Bich Ngoc Tran, and Kayo Yoshida, Skin Of Youth's cinematography is handled by Chananun Chotrungroj, with makeup done by Julie Béziau.
Beyond the Golden Peacock, the festival also honoured megastar Rajinikanth for completing 50 years in Indian cinema. The actor has delivered more than 170 films across the Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada industries. Rajinikanth, visibly moved, stated, "When I look back, it feels as if time has flown, because I love cinema and acting. I would like to take a hundred births as an actor, as Rajinikanth."
🔥 Fifty Years of Pure Rajni Magic! 🔥— PIB in Goa 🇮🇳 (@PIB_Panaji) November 28, 2025
As #IFFI2025 celebrates 50 glorious years of Rajinikanth, we honour a legend who reimagined heroism, elevated storytelling and connected with millions through sheer charisma and heart.
From breaking box-office records to redefining Indian… pic.twitter.com/jBRCBkZXAS
Other major awards included Best Director for Santosh Davakhar for the Marathi thriller Gondhal. The Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) went to Ubeimar Ríos for his performance in the Colombian film A Poet (Un Poeta), while the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) was awarded to Jara Sofija Ostan for the Slovenian drama Little Trouble Girls. Both acting categories carried a cash award of Rs 10 lakh ($11,200).
The Best Debut Feature Film award was jointly shared by Hesam Farahmand for the Iranian film My Daughter's Hair (Raha) and Tõnis Pill for the Estonian feature Fränk. The Special Jury Award was presented to Akinola Davies Jr's UK-Nigerian film My Father's Shadow.
In collaboration with the International Council for Film, Television and Audiovisual Communication (ICFT), IFFI also conferred the ICFT–UNESCO Gandhi Medal on Norwegian filmmaker Eirik Svensson for Safe House (Før Mørket), a tense real-time drama set during the 2013 civil war in the Central African Republic. The jury commended its sensitive portrayal of the moral and ethical dilemmas faced by humanitarian workers.
Among Indian selections, the award for Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film was given to Karan Singh Tyagi for Kesari Chapter 2, while Amazon Prime Video's Bandish Bandits Season 2 won Best Web Series.
The ceremony brought together a host of prominent figures, including Information & Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, jury chair Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, festival director Shekhar Kapur, and actors Ranveer Singh and Rishab Shetty. Indian folk traditions, classical forms, and contemporary performances added cultural vibrancy to the evening.
The 56th edition of IFFI concluded the screenings, masterclasses, industry interactions, and premieres in nine days, held from November 20 to 28. Its market segment, the WAVES Film Bazaar, was held from November 20 to 24.
READ MORE
IFFI Honours Rajnikanth For Completing Five Glorious Years In Indian Cinema