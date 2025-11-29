ETV Bharat / entertainment

Skin Of Youth Wins Golden Peacock At IFFI 2025: All About The Transgender Drama That Bagged Festival's Top Honour

Skin Of Youth Wins Golden Peacock At IFFI 2025 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Vietnamese film Skin Of Youth, written and directed by Ash Mayfair, emerged as the recipient of the Golden Peacock for Best Feature Film at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The event, held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa's Bambolim, concluded on November 28. The film has been praised by the jury for its cinematography, production design, music, and editing, calling it "captivating from the very first". Presented by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, the Golden Peacock Award included a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh ($44,800). Set in 1990s Saigon, Skin Of Youth is about San, who wants to have enough money for a sex-change operation to fulfil her dream of living in a woman's body. San's lover, Nam, must work as an underground dog-cage fighter to support this dream. However, the lovers are unaware of the repercussions that may cost them their relationship and test the limits of their humanity. Skin Of Youth Wins Golden Peacock At IFFI 2025 (Photo: Film Poster) The film's cast includes Trân Quân, Võ Diên Gia Huy, Phan Thi Kim Ngân, Hajime Inoue, and Hoang Le Cong. Jointly produced by Fran Borgia, Ash Mayfair, Thi Bich Ngoc Tran, and Kayo Yoshida, Skin Of Youth's cinematography is handled by Chananun Chotrungroj, with makeup done by Julie Béziau.