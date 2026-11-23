ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo: All About Netflix's First Pakistani Original Starring Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan

Hyderabad: Netflix is all set to bring its first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, to audiences on December 4, 2026. Starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in lead roles, the romantic drama brings together some of Pakistan’s most popular actors. The series is based on the bestselling Urdu novel of the same name by author Farhat Ishtiaq and explores themes of love, loss, forgiveness and self-discovery.

Created and produced by Momina Duraid, the series also features Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, Khushhal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.

What Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo About?

The story follows Sikandar, a Harvard law student whose life changes after a traumatic incident. The experience leaves him emotionally distant and affects the way he looks at life. He later meets Liza, a talented artist who is also dealing with personal struggles, in Italy.

As their paths cross, the two begin a journey that explores love, relationships and emotional struggles. The series also looks at how past experiences shape people’s lives and their connections with others. Its promotional campaign has also hinted at a story involving three generations and six love stories.

The series will be presented internationally under the English title All the Love Our Hearts Carry.

Based On Farhat Ishtiaq’s Popular Novel

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu novel of the same name. The story was first published in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being released as a book in 2013.