Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo: All About Netflix's First Pakistani Original Starring Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan
Netflix's first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. Read on to know all about the series.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 23, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Netflix is all set to bring its first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, to audiences on December 4, 2026. Starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in lead roles, the romantic drama brings together some of Pakistan’s most popular actors. The series is based on the bestselling Urdu novel of the same name by author Farhat Ishtiaq and explores themes of love, loss, forgiveness and self-discovery.
Created and produced by Momina Duraid, the series also features Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, Khushhal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.
What Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo About?
The story follows Sikandar, a Harvard law student whose life changes after a traumatic incident. The experience leaves him emotionally distant and affects the way he looks at life. He later meets Liza, a talented artist who is also dealing with personal struggles, in Italy.
As their paths cross, the two begin a journey that explores love, relationships and emotional struggles. The series also looks at how past experiences shape people’s lives and their connections with others. Its promotional campaign has also hinted at a story involving three generations and six love stories.
The series will be presented internationally under the English title All the Love Our Hearts Carry.
Based On Farhat Ishtiaq’s Popular Novel
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu novel of the same name. The story was first published in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being released as a book in 2013.
Farhat Ishtiaq is also known for writing popular stories such as Humsafar, Bin Roye and Yaqeen Ka Safar, which were later adapted for television. The Netflix series also continues her creative association with producer Momina Duraid, who has worked on several successful adaptations of her stories.
Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Reunite
One of the biggest highlights of the series is the reunion of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. The two actors became widely popular for their performances together in the television show Humsafar, which also received attention from audiences in India. They later shared screen space in the 2025 romantic film Neelofar and the film The Legend of Maula Jatt.
A Major Step For Pakistani Entertainment
Announced in August 2023, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is an important project for Pakistan’s entertainment industry. The series was commissioned by Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa division and produced by Momina Duraid Films.
Unlike many Pakistani television dramas that reach international audiences through licensing deals, this series has been developed as a Netflix original. It was filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom.
The project also marks a major opportunity for Pakistani actors and filmmakers to reach viewers across the world through a global streaming platform.