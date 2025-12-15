ETV Bharat / entertainment

One Year To Go: All About Much-Hyped Avengers Doomsday Trailer Breaking Records Before Release

Insiders and trade reports suggest that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer has a runtime of just 1 minute and 25 seconds, making it one of the shortest trailers Marvel has ever made for a major film. However, that short length has not reduced the excitement. In fact, the mystery around the trailer has only increased fan interest.

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios' The Avengers: Doomsday is still a year away from its release, but the excitement for the film is already intense. The upcoming movie has generated significant buzz without even putting out an official trailer. There are numerous reports about its first trailer, which is breaking records despite not being released yet.

The studio plans to release the trailer exclusively in theatres, attached to filmmaker James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash, which will release on December 19, 2025. Reports indicate that Marvel has already sent the trailer to theatres worldwide, but it remains locked and inaccessible until its scheduled release.

Reports (although unconfirmed) suggest that Marvel may release four different versions of the trailer, each rotating weekly in theatres. While the studio has yet to confirm this, the move, if true, would keep audiences returning to cinemas and maintain considerable buzz through the holiday season. An official online release is reportedly being considered during Christmas week, though no announcement has been made.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, the film unites the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers and the original X-Men to face Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr in a shocking return to the MCU - this time as the villain.

Set fourteen months after Thunderbolts (2025), Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on December 18, 2026. The film also features Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal.