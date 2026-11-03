ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Rimi Tomy's To-Be Husband Libin Mathew? Singer Opens Up About Finding Love Again 6 Years After Her Divorce

Who Is Rimi Tomy's To-Be Husband Libin Mathew? Singer Opens Up About Finding Love Again 6 Years After Her Divorce ( Photo: IG - rimiyism )

Hyderabad: Malayalam playback singer and television personality Rimi Tomy is ready to begin a new chapter in her life. Six years after her divorce from businessman Royce Kizhakoodan, the singer has announced that she is getting married again. Rimi shared the happy news through a video on her YouTube channel, revealing that she has found a life partner who understands her and brings her peace.

The singer also introduced her soon-to-be husband, Libin Mathew, in a separate video shared on November 2. Libin is a Mumbai-based fitness trainer and bodybuilder. The couple is expected to get married this November in a small church in Dombivli, Mumbai. The ceremony will reportedly be attended by their close friends and family members.

Who Is Rimi Tomy’s To-Be Husband Libin Mathew? Rimi Tomy’s fiancé, Libin Mathew, is a fitness trainer and bodybuilder based in Mumbai. He is a Malayali and has reportedly been Rimi’s fitness coach for the past few months. Although the singer did not reveal much about him in her first announcement video, she later shared his name and introduced him to her fans. Rimi also spoke about what made her choose Libin as her life partner. Making it clear that money and fame were not important to her, she said, "He is not an actor, singer, famous person, or a millionaire." The singer explained that she wanted someone who could understand her, support her growth and make her feel peaceful. She also said that both of them understood each other in a short time, which helped her make the decision to get married. Inside Rimi Tomy And Libin Mathew’s Simple Mumbai Wedding Rimi has revealed that she and Libin will get married this November at a church in Dombivli, Mumbai. Unlike a grand wedding celebration, the couple has chosen to keep the ceremony small and simple. Only their close friends and family members are expected to attend the wedding. In her YouTube video, Rimi spoke openly about finding love again. She said that although her family has always supported her, she sometimes felt the need for a life partner. She also revealed that someone entered her life in 2026 and changed the way she looked at relationships.