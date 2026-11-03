Who Is Rimi Tomy's To-Be Husband Libin Mathew? Singer Opens Up About Finding Love Again 6 Years After Her Divorce
Malayalam singer Rimi Tomy announces her second marriage to Mumbai-based fitness trainer Libin Mathew, six years after her divorce, choosing an intimate church wedding.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 3, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Malayalam playback singer and television personality Rimi Tomy is ready to begin a new chapter in her life. Six years after her divorce from businessman Royce Kizhakoodan, the singer has announced that she is getting married again. Rimi shared the happy news through a video on her YouTube channel, revealing that she has found a life partner who understands her and brings her peace.
The singer also introduced her soon-to-be husband, Libin Mathew, in a separate video shared on November 2. Libin is a Mumbai-based fitness trainer and bodybuilder. The couple is expected to get married this November in a small church in Dombivli, Mumbai. The ceremony will reportedly be attended by their close friends and family members.
Who Is Rimi Tomy’s To-Be Husband Libin Mathew?
Rimi Tomy’s fiancé, Libin Mathew, is a fitness trainer and bodybuilder based in Mumbai. He is a Malayali and has reportedly been Rimi’s fitness coach for the past few months. Although the singer did not reveal much about him in her first announcement video, she later shared his name and introduced him to her fans.
Rimi also spoke about what made her choose Libin as her life partner. Making it clear that money and fame were not important to her, she said, "He is not an actor, singer, famous person, or a millionaire."
The singer explained that she wanted someone who could understand her, support her growth and make her feel peaceful. She also said that both of them understood each other in a short time, which helped her make the decision to get married.
Inside Rimi Tomy And Libin Mathew’s Simple Mumbai Wedding
Rimi has revealed that she and Libin will get married this November at a church in Dombivli, Mumbai. Unlike a grand wedding celebration, the couple has chosen to keep the ceremony small and simple. Only their close friends and family members are expected to attend the wedding.
In her YouTube video, Rimi spoke openly about finding love again. She said that although her family has always supported her, she sometimes felt the need for a life partner. She also revealed that someone entered her life in 2026 and changed the way she looked at relationships.
Talking about her expectations from a partner, Rimi said, "It’s not about money or fame; I just want someone who cares for me and gives me peace of mind." She further described her new relationship as a gift from God and said she was looking forward to starting this new phase with positive thoughts. The singer has also asked her fans to bless the couple as they prepare for their wedding.
Rimi Tomy’s Previous Marriage And Divorce
Before finding love with Libin, Rimi was married to businessman Royce Kizhakoodan. The two got married on April 27, 2008, at Lourde Cathedral in Thrissur. However, after 11 years of marriage, they decided to part ways. Rimi and Royce approached the Ernakulam Family Court for a divorce by mutual consent in 2020. Their marriage officially came to an end following the separation.
Following her recent wedding announcement, some social media posts began sharing pictures of Rimi with her former husband. Reacting to this, the singer requested people not to involve Royce in her new beginning.
She said, "I saw a lot of posts with my ex-husband’s picture. Just leave him alone. It was a decision he and I made together. He got a better partner than me, and they are living happily. Why are you adding his picture?"
A Look At Rimi Tomy’s Career
Rimi Tomy is one of the familiar voices in Malayalam entertainment. Apart from playback singing, she has worked as a television presenter, actress and reality show judge.
She began her singing career with the music troupe Angel Voice. Her big break came when she got an opportunity to sing in Lal Jose’s 2002 Malayalam film Meesa Madhavan. Her song Chingamaasam Vannuchernnal, composed by Vidyasagar, became extremely popular and helped her gain recognition.
Over the years, Rimi has sung several popular songs in Malayalam films, including Chathikkatha Chanthu, Nammal Thammil, Udayananu Tharam, Chotta Mumbai, Chocolate and Mulla. She also explored acting and made her film debut with 5 Sundarikal. In 2015, she played the lead role opposite Jayaram in Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare.
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