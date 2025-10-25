ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Woman In Cabin 10 Holds No.1 Spot On Netflix For Second Week - Here's All About Keira Knightley's Mystery Thriller

Set aboard the billionaire Richard Bullmer's (Guy Pearce) state-of-the-art yacht, The Aurora Borealis, the story unfolds amid the isolated beauty of the Norwegian fjords. Lo, struggling with trauma and sleeplessness, becomes an unreliable yet determined protagonist, battling gaslighting and harm as she attempts to get to the bottom of things.

The film follows Laura "Lo" Blacklock, played by Knightley, a journalist who boards a luxury yacht for what seems like a routine assignment, only to find herself at the centre of a terrifying mystery. When Lo witnesses what appears to be a woman being thrown overboard from the cabin next to hers, she is horrified. But the horror deepens when the ship's crew and passengers insist that every cabin is accounted for, and that the room she claims to have seen occupied was, in fact, empty.

Hyderabad: Netflix's latest psychological thriller, The Woman in Cabin 10, starring Keira Knightley, has emerged as the streamer's most-watched English-language film for the second consecutive week in October 2025. The adaptation of Ruth Ware's bestselling 2016 novel has drawn an impressive 30.1 million views.

The movie, directed and co-written by Simon Stone (also director of The Daughter, The Dig), differs in a number of important ways from Ware's book. Lo's history has been revised - instead of being a travel magazine journalist healing from a home robbery, she's now an investigative reporter haunted by the loss of a source. The movie also introduces a facial recognition subplot, where the billionaire allegedly uses advanced technology to find a look-alike for his dying wife. The climax, too, has been reworked into a high-stakes, action-driven showdown during a lavish gala, contrasting the slower, more psychological ending of the novel.

Speaking about the casting, director Simon Stone told Netflix, "As soon as you get someone like Keira Knightley on board, you go, 'OK, well, we're making this movie.' She wanted to do it, which meant fist-bumping around the office, and everyone was very happy... Once Guy Pearce came on and Hannah Waddingham, we just started having such an extraordinary cast join."

Knightley, who has been nominated twice for the Academy Award for her performances in Pride & Prejudice and The Imitation Game, described her character as relentless. "She's a very serious journalist who initially is incredibly embarrassed about going on a superyacht cruise and writing about these people, and then discovers that there's more to the story than she thought. Lo is dogged, and once she knows that something's going on, she doesn't take no for an answer," she said.

Despite mixed critical reviews with some calling it "too fast-paced" and "predictable," while others praise its direction and performances, The Woman in Cabin 10 has definitely struck a chord with audiences.