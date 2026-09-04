ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Vishal Chaturvedi? All About Hanuman Ansh Director Whose Film Surged From Rs 10 Lakh To Rs 70 Cr+

Who Is Vishal Chaturvedi? All About Hanuman Ansh Director Whose Film Surged From Rs 10 Lakh To Rs 70 Cr+ ( Photo: Special Arrangement, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Big stars, huge budgets and massive promotions often help films get a strong start at the box office. However, some films prove that a good story and strong word of mouth can also bring audiences to theatres. The 2026 spiritual film Hanuman Ansh is one such example. Made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore, the film opened with just Rs 10 lakh on August 7.

However, its business improved with every passing day as more people started talking about it. In 28 days, the film has earned over Rs 70 crore so far.

Behind this unexpected success is writer-director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, who has made his feature film debut with Hanuman Ansh. The film is inspired by the life, thoughts and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba and explores faith, spirituality and human emotions.

How Kainchi Dham Inspired Vishal Chaturvedi

Vishal Chaturvedi was born and brought up in Lucknow. He completed his MBBS from Gorakhpur in 2006. The same year, while he was posted in Haldwani, he got an opportunity to visit Kainchi Dham.

During this visit, he came across the teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for the first time. The experience left a lasting impression on him. The idea stayed with him for almost two decades before eventually becoming the inspiration for Hanuman Ansh. The film brings some of those ideas to the big screen through a story that focuses on spirituality, faith and human emotions.

Hanuman Ansh Is His First Feature Film

Hanuman Ansh marks Vishal Chaturvedi’s first feature film as a director. Despite opening with only Rs 10 lakh, the film gradually found an audience.