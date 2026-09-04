Who Is Vishal Chaturvedi? All About Hanuman Ansh Director Whose Film Surged From Rs 10 Lakh To Rs 70 Cr+
Hanuman Ansh's director Vishal Chaturvedi's debut film rose from a Rs 10 lakh opening to over Rs 70 crore, driven by strong word of mouth.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 4, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Big stars, huge budgets and massive promotions often help films get a strong start at the box office. However, some films prove that a good story and strong word of mouth can also bring audiences to theatres. The 2026 spiritual film Hanuman Ansh is one such example. Made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore, the film opened with just Rs 10 lakh on August 7.
However, its business improved with every passing day as more people started talking about it. In 28 days, the film has earned over Rs 70 crore so far.
Behind this unexpected success is writer-director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, who has made his feature film debut with Hanuman Ansh. The film is inspired by the life, thoughts and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba and explores faith, spirituality and human emotions.
How Kainchi Dham Inspired Vishal Chaturvedi
Vishal Chaturvedi was born and brought up in Lucknow. He completed his MBBS from Gorakhpur in 2006. The same year, while he was posted in Haldwani, he got an opportunity to visit Kainchi Dham.
During this visit, he came across the teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for the first time. The experience left a lasting impression on him. The idea stayed with him for almost two decades before eventually becoming the inspiration for Hanuman Ansh. The film brings some of those ideas to the big screen through a story that focuses on spirituality, faith and human emotions.
Hanuman Ansh Is His First Feature Film
Hanuman Ansh marks Vishal Chaturvedi’s first feature film as a director. Despite opening with only Rs 10 lakh, the film gradually found an audience.
The strong word of mouth helped the film maintain its momentum. On Day 28, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 11 crore net, according to the figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. Interestingly, on the same day, Yash's big-budget film Toxic earned Rs 4.25 crore.
The performance is particularly notable because Hanuman Ansh was made on a much smaller budget and had fewer screens and limited resources compared to major releases.
Vishal Has Worked In Many Fields
Filmmaking is not the only field Vishal Chaturvedi has explored. He has been associated with content creation, filmmaking and cooking for around 14 years.
He has worked as a writer, researcher, chef, filmmaker and entrepreneur. He is also the founder of The Indian Thing and Holy Cow Home Productions. Through these platforms, he has worked on content for different brands and projects.
His Love For Food And Indian Culture
Vishal also has a strong interest in Indian food and traditional home cooking. As a chef, he has worked to promote the idea of ‘ghar ka khana’ and the culture connected with traditional Indian food.
His interest in writing, research, food and filmmaking has allowed him to explore different forms of storytelling. These experiences have also played a role in shaping his creative journey.
Vishal Dreams Of Creating 100 Original IPs
Vishal Chaturvedi has a bigger dream beyond making films. He wants to create 100 original intellectual properties (IPs) during his lifetime. His aim is to develop stories that can connect with audiences not just in India but around the world. The success of Hanuman Ansh has given his filmmaking career a strong start.
READ MORE