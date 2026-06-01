ETV Bharat / entertainment

All About Dua Lipa And Callum Turner's Movie-Like Love Story That Began With A Book

The wedding was elegant but intimate. Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown, while Turner chose a navy Ferragamo suit. The ceremony marked the latest chapter in a romance that has fascinated fans since early 2024.

Now, the couple have taken the next big step in their relationship. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner recently tied the knot in a private ceremony at London's historic Old Marylebone Town Hall. Surrounded by close friends and family, the newlyweds celebrated their special day before leaving the venue amid a shower of confetti.

Hyderabad: They were both reading the same book. Then one of them smiled and said, "So, we're on the same page." That definitely sounds like a scene from a romantic movie, but is actually how global pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner's love story began. After months of missed chances and almost meeting each other several times, the two finally over drinks in 2024.

Their story actually began with several missed connections. According to Turner, they had crossed paths through mutual friends and attended some of the same events without ever properly meeting. On one occasion, he arrived at a party just minutes after Lipa had left. It seemed as if fate kept bringing them close but never quite together.

Everything changed when they finally met at a restaurant in Los Angeles. During their conversation, Turner noticed the book Lipa was reading and asked her about it. To their surprise, they were both reading Trust by Hernan Diaz. Even more amazingly, they had both just finished the first chapter. That is when Turner delivered what many fans now call one of the best pickup lines ever: "So, we're on the same page."

The simple joke broke the ice and sparked an instant connection. Soon after, romance rumours began swirling. Over the following months, the couple became increasingly public with their relationship. Fans often spotted them on dates in New York, London and other cities. Their affection for each other was hard to miss.

A major milestone came in May 2025 when they made their official red-carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala. Just a month later, Lipa confirmed their engagement in an interview with an international magazine. She described Turner as her best friend and revealed that he had designed her engagement ring with help from her sister and closest friends. The singer said the ring felt perfectly suited to her personality, proving how well Turner knows her.

Earlier this year, fans also got a glimpse of what looked like Lipa's bachelorette celebrations in Ibiza, where she shared photos with friends and plenty of bridal-inspired outfits. Now married, the couple continue to win hearts with a love story that feels both modern and timeless.