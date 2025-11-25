Ikkis: All About Dharmendra's Final Film, His Role, And Sholay Connection
Dharmendra's final film, Ikkis, releasing this December, honours Arun Khetrapal's bravery and creates an emotional link to Sholay.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who breathed his last at the age of 89 on Monday morning, November 24, has delivered several iconic and memorable movies through his performances. Fans can now relish the late actor's presence in his final movie, Ikkis, scheduled to be released this December.
Dharmendra passed away at his home in Mumbai's Juhu after battling ill health for weeks. He had been hospitalised earlier this month and discharged only a few days before his demise. The actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle later the same day.
The actor, who will make his final on-screen appearance in Ikkis, also stars Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shweta Bachchan and Nikkhil Nanda's son. In the movie, Agastya portrays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Dharmendra plays Brigadier Khetrapal, the father of the 21-year-old war hero.
Produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis has been described as a tribute to courage and sacrifice. In its poster announcement, the production house wrote, "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another."
Directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-written by Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti, the film is about the life and bravery of Arun Khetrapal, who lost his life during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Besides Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in important roles.
Unexpectedly, Ikkis carries an emotional parallel to the 1975 blockbuster Sholay, which stars Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles, alongside Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Jaya Bachchan. It was during that time that Dharmendra and Big B's on-screen chemistry became iconic. In Sholay, Bachchan's character Jai dies in a self-sacrificial act, using his final bullet to ignite dynamite and defeat Gabbar's men.
The film Ikkis has the same emotional resonance. Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, plays Arun Khetrapal, whose story ends in tragic heroism. Both characters, Jai in Sholay and Arun Khetrapal in Ikkis, meet their end in the line of duty. Ikkis is slated for release on December 25, 2025.
READ MORE