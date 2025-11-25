ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ikkis: All About Dharmendra's Final Film, His Role, And Sholay Connection

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who breathed his last at the age of 89 on Monday morning, November 24, has delivered several iconic and memorable movies through his performances. Fans can now relish the late actor's presence in his final movie, Ikkis, scheduled to be released this December.

Dharmendra passed away at his home in Mumbai's Juhu after battling ill health for weeks. He had been hospitalised earlier this month and discharged only a few days before his demise. The actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle later the same day.

The actor, who will make his final on-screen appearance in Ikkis, also stars Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shweta Bachchan and Nikkhil Nanda's son. In the movie, Agastya portrays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Dharmendra plays Brigadier Khetrapal, the father of the 21-year-old war hero.