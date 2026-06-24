Alka Yagnik Gets Emotional After Padma Award, Breaks Silence on Health Challenge in Emotional Post
In an emotional social media post, singer Alka Yagnik thanks fans after the Padma Award and shares that she is on her path to recovery after a health setback.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 24, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST
Hyderabad: Playback singer Alka Yagnik was one of the honorees from the cinema field who were conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan on June 23 in New Delhi. After receiving one of India's highest civilian honours, Alka shared an update about her health struggles and journey towards recovery.
During the Padma Bhushan award ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the 60-year-old singer was assisted to reach the dais to receive the hounour. Though she looked elegant in a beige salwar suit, it was her frail walk that left fans concerned for her health.
The acclaimed singer took to social media to share a picture from the Padma Awards ceremony wherein she is seen receiving the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. The picture accompanied a long note by the singer.
She began her note by writing about the last two years that she spent away from the spotlight and choosing not to share much of her journey while she was going through difficult times health-wise. The singer also acknowledged the love and support of her fans, who she said extended unwavering support during the tough time.
Speaking about receiving the Padma Bhushan, she added, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."
The singer further added that she is on her path to recovery. "This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey," Alka wrote on Instagram.
She also expressed gratitude towards the country's leadership and expressed gratitude to the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for honouring her with Padma Bhushan, which she accepted with "immense humility and respect."
Concluding the note, she wrote, "Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn’t just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey. Thank you Love, Alka."
Born in Kolkata, Alka hails from a Gujarati family. She began her music career in 1979. However, breakthrough came almost a decade later. It was in 1988 when music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal gave her a chance to sing for Tezaab. With Ek Do Teen she delivered a chartbuster and also won her first award for the song. From then on, she has never looked back and remained popular until the mid 2000s.
Alka has also received two National Awards. The first came in 1993 for the song Ghoongat Ki Aad Se from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Six years later, she bagged another National Award for the title track Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
For the unversed, in 2024 Alka had revealed that she was battling a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack. She had also shared that she suddenly lost her hearing after stepping out of a flight.