ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alka Yagnik Gets Emotional After Padma Award, Breaks Silence on Health Challenge in Emotional Post

Hyderabad: Playback singer Alka Yagnik was one of the honorees from the cinema field who were conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan on June 23 in New Delhi. After receiving one of India's highest civilian honours, Alka shared an update about her health struggles and journey towards recovery.

During the Padma Bhushan award ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the 60-year-old singer was assisted to reach the dais to receive the hounour. Though she looked elegant in a beige salwar suit, it was her frail walk that left fans concerned for her health.

The acclaimed singer took to social media to share a picture from the Padma Awards ceremony wherein she is seen receiving the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. The picture accompanied a long note by the singer.

She began her note by writing about the last two years that she spent away from the spotlight and choosing not to share much of her journey while she was going through difficult times health-wise. The singer also acknowledged the love and support of her fans, who she said extended unwavering support during the tough time.

Speaking about receiving the Padma Bhushan, she added, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."