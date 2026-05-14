ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 Fashion Streak Continues, But Aishwarya Rai's Devdas Look Remains Her Favourite

Back in 2002, the screening of Devdas marked a landmark moment for Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai attended the premiere alongside Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the trio instantly became one of the biggest attractions of the event.

In a recent conversation with an International magazine, Alia was asked which Cannes appearance had stayed with her over the years. Without hesitation, she named Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic look from the 2002 premiere of Devdas. "A Cannes look that actually goes down in my memory as absolutely iconic would have to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Devdas premiere. The beautiful saree that she wore and just her face, it was so iconic," Alia said.

Hyderabad: As Cannes 2026 continues to deliver memorable red carpet moments, Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of the biggest fashion highlights from India this year. From dreamy couture gowns to modern Indian silhouettes, the actor's festival wardrobe has been widely discussed online. But amid all the praise surrounding her own looks, Alia recently revealed that her favourite Cannes fashion memory still belongs to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The moment holds special significance because both actors are associated with L'Oreal Paris.

One image from that evening continues to remain unforgettable even today where Shah Rukh Khan is seen helping Aishwarya out of a horse-drawn carriage before the premiere. For the red carpet, Aishwarya chose a striking yellow saree designed by Neeta Lulla. The outfit featured detailed golden embroidery and a rich border that gave it a regal touch. She paired it with traditional kundan jewellery, including a choker necklace, earrings and bangles.

At a time when most celebrities at Cannes opted for glamorous gowns, Aishwarya's decision to wear traditional Indian attire made her stand out instantly. More than two decades later, the look is still considered one of the most iconic Indian fashion moments at Cannes.

Interestingly, while Alia praised Aishwarya's timeless saree appearance, her own Cannes 2026 wardrobe has been creating major buzz for blending international couture with Indian influences. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia's fashion journey at the festival started even before her first red carpet appearance. She arrived at Nice Cote d'Azur Airport wearing a sharp black Carolina Herrera blazer with matching skinny pants from the label's Spring 2026 collection, setting the tone for her polished Cannes style.

Her first official appearance featured a dramatic hand-painted gown by That Antique Piece, designed by Yash Patil with artwork by Basuri Chokshi. Inspired by 1950s silhouettes, the dress included a corseted bodice and a voluminous skirt layered with silk organza and tulle. The painted details reflected Riviera-inspired landscapes in soft shades of blue, green, yellow and lavender.

For the opening ceremony, Alia chose a custom coral-pink Tamara Ralph couture gown with flowing chiffon drapes and elegant diamond jewellery. She later embraced Indian couture in a custom Tarun Tahiliani ensemble at the Bharat Pavilion. The outfit paired an ivory chanderi dhoti skirt with a structured corset and layered drapes, creating a modern take on the saree silhouette. Styled with a bindi, nose ring and traditional jewellery, the look became one of her most appreciated appearances from the festival.

Alia also experimented with vintage-inspired glamour in a steel-blue Danielle Frankel gown featuring delicate lace details and a dramatic full skirt. For the L'Oreal Paris dinner, she returned to Tarun Tahiliani in a floral corseted gown inspired by historical chintz textiles.