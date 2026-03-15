ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt Turns 33, Announces Children's Storytelling Venture; Receives Heartfelt Wishes From Kareena And Family

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 15 with a special announcement that excited fans and young audiences alike. The actor revealed a new initiative Eternal Kids, a children's storytelling venture under her production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Along with the big announcement, the actor also received warm birthday wishes from her family, friends, and colleagues from the film industry.

Sharing the news on social media, Alia described the new venture in a heartfelt way. She wrote that her production house had "just had a baby" and introduced fans to Eternal Kids, which will focus on imaginative and heartwarming stories for children. According to the actor, the idea behind the project is to celebrate childhood and the stories that stay with people forever.

Alia also revealed that three projects are already in development under the new banner. This project is very close to her heart because it is inspired by characters and stories created by her grandfather. Alia shared that she and her sister Shaheen Bhatt grew up listening to these stories when they were children. In her message, she wrote that bringing these stories to life is her way of remembering her grandfather.