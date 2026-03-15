Alia Bhatt Turns 33, Announces Children's Storytelling Venture; Receives Heartfelt Wishes From Kareena And Family
Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday by launching Eternal Kids, a children's storytelling venture under her production house, while family and friends shared birthday wishes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 15, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 15 with a special announcement that excited fans and young audiences alike. The actor revealed a new initiative Eternal Kids, a children's storytelling venture under her production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Along with the big announcement, the actor also received warm birthday wishes from her family, friends, and colleagues from the film industry.
Sharing the news on social media, Alia described the new venture in a heartfelt way. She wrote that her production house had "just had a baby" and introduced fans to Eternal Kids, which will focus on imaginative and heartwarming stories for children. According to the actor, the idea behind the project is to celebrate childhood and the stories that stay with people forever.
Alia also revealed that three projects are already in development under the new banner. This project is very close to her heart because it is inspired by characters and stories created by her grandfather. Alia shared that she and her sister Shaheen Bhatt grew up listening to these stories when they were children. In her message, she wrote that bringing these stories to life is her way of remembering her grandfather.
The Raazi actor explained that the second story revolves around a mysterious creature that was so unique that her mother had to invent a new word for it while telling the story. She added that the story was actually written by her mother, making it another very personal project for the family.
The third project will expand the world of Ed-a-Mamma, the children's clothing brand started by Alia that focuses on sustainability. The plan is to turn the children's book "Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma" into a series and also release more books in the future.
While fans celebrated the announcement, Alia's birthday also brought many sweet messages from loved ones. Her mother, actor Soni Razdan, shared an emotional birthday note on social media. Calling Alia her "baby girl," she praised her for being a kind and loving person. She wrote that Alia continues to inspire everyone around her with her warmth and beautiful spirit.
Other family members and friends also sent their wishes. Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted an adorable message calling her "Aaloo pie," while Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday favourite girl. You are gold. Love you lots."
Meanwhile, Alia continues to stay busy with her film projects. She will soon be seen in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film is part of the popular YRF Spy Universe and also stars Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. It is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.
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