ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt Shares Precious Father-Daughter Moment From Ramayana Sets; Ranbir Kapoor's Kiss To Raha Is Unmissable

Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Ramayana has finally arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5. While audiences are getting their first look at Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological drama, actor Alia Bhatt has given fans a special glimpse of a heartwarming moment from the film’s sets. On Thursday, the actress shared unseen pictures of her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, with their daughter, Raha, from the sets of Ramayana.

One of the pictures has particularly caught everyone’s attention. It shows Ranbir, dressed as Lord Rama, sitting on one knee and holding little Raha close to him. The actor can be seen giving his daughter a sweet kiss on her cheek. Raha, dressed in a white T-shirt and striped dungarees, looks adorable as she stands beside her father. The picture offers a lovely glimpse of Ranbir’s life as a father amid his busy shooting schedule.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Alia praised Ranbir and everyone who worked on the film. She wrote, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."

Interestingly, Raha has also been part of her father’s journey with Ramayana. Ranbir recently spoke about how he and Alia often tell their daughter stories from the epic. In an interview with a webloid, the actor said that he wants Raha to watch the film because of the important lessons it teaches.

Ranbir also revealed that Raha had visited the film’s sets several times and even shared a shot with him, Sai Pallavi and the actor playing Lakshman. He expressed happiness that Ramayana could become the first story she watches on the big screen.