Alia Bhatt Shares Precious Father-Daughter Moment From Ramayana Sets; Ranbir Kapoor's Kiss To Raha Is Unmissable
Alia Bhatt shares unseen pictures of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha from Ramayana sets, praising her husband for balancing fatherhood and work.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Ramayana has finally arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5. While audiences are getting their first look at Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological drama, actor Alia Bhatt has given fans a special glimpse of a heartwarming moment from the film’s sets. On Thursday, the actress shared unseen pictures of her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, with their daughter, Raha, from the sets of Ramayana.
One of the pictures has particularly caught everyone’s attention. It shows Ranbir, dressed as Lord Rama, sitting on one knee and holding little Raha close to him. The actor can be seen giving his daughter a sweet kiss on her cheek. Raha, dressed in a white T-shirt and striped dungarees, looks adorable as she stands beside her father. The picture offers a lovely glimpse of Ranbir’s life as a father amid his busy shooting schedule.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Alia praised Ranbir and everyone who worked on the film. She wrote, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."
Interestingly, Raha has also been part of her father’s journey with Ramayana. Ranbir recently spoke about how he and Alia often tell their daughter stories from the epic. In an interview with a webloid, the actor said that he wants Raha to watch the film because of the important lessons it teaches.
Ranbir also revealed that Raha had visited the film’s sets several times and even shared a shot with him, Sai Pallavi and the actor playing Lakshman. He expressed happiness that Ramayana could become the first story she watches on the big screen.
The actor further explained that becoming a father made him think more about becoming a better person. He wants to pass on the good values he learnt from his parents to his children. According to Ranbir, the story of Ramayana can help children understand important lessons about life and develop a strong sense of right and wrong.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is based on the Indian epic and also takes inspiration from other versions of the story, including Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh and several other actors are also part of the project.
Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 1,600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. Music composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have also joined hands for the first time for the project. The film is planned as a two-part story, with Part 1 releasing in theatres worldwide on November 5.