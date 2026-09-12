ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt Says Producing Don't Be Shy Gave Her A Different Level Of Fulfilment: 'Butterflies In My Stomach'

Instead, she said that producing the film has given her a different kind of happiness. Having been involved with the project from the beginning, she feels especially connected to the story and the people behind it.

At the trailer launch of Don’t Be Shy, Alia was asked if she ever felt that she should have acted in the film herself. The actor-producer said she never had that thought. “No, I don’t think I ever felt that…” Alia said.

Alia is producing the young-adult romantic comedy with her sister Shaheen Bhatt under their production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film marks the directorial debut of Sreeti Mukerji, who has also written the screenplay. It introduces Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora and Piyush Khati to audiences.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt says producing her upcoming film Don’t Be Shy has given her a different kind of joy and fulfilment. The actor, who made her debut 14 years ago with Student of the Year, is now backing a film that introduces four new actors and a debutant director.

“14 years ago, I made my debut as an actor, and 14 years later, I am introducing four new actors and a debutant director, and I am way more nervous than they are right now,” she said.

Alia added that she was feeling nervous because she wanted the new actors and director to do well. She also explained that while she loves acting and being in front of the camera, producing a film gives her a different kind of satisfaction.

“I really have butterflies in my stomach because, to answer your question, I love being an actor, and I love being in front of the camera, but being a producer has another sort of fulfilment,” she said.

For Alia, the joy also comes from being part of the film right from its early stages. She and Shaheen were involved in developing the story and creating the world of Don’t Be Shy from the start. “It gives me another sort of joy because we've been involved in building the world, the story, from the word go,” Alia said.

She recalled how Sreeti Mukerji first approached them with the idea for the film. The team then decided to develop the project together and take it forward with their partners. “It is a story very close to my heart, and everyone will resonate with it because we all love what comes with growing up,” Alia added.

Don’t Be Shy follows Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has her life planned out. However, things soon take an unexpected turn, leaving her to deal with first love, friendship, heartbreak, mistakes and the confusion that comes with growing up. The film also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in important roles. Don’t Be Shy is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 25.