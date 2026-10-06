ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia-Ranbir In Love & War To Rashmika-Vijay In Ranabaali: Real-Life Star Couples Bringing Their Chemistry To Films

Hyderabad: Real-life relationships between film stars have always created extra interest when the couples come together on screen. While audiences enjoy watching their favourite actors play romantic characters, seeing a real-life couple share the screen often adds curiosity. From Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth in Lust Stories 3 to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, several star couples are bringing their real-life chemistry to their films.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are also set to reunite on screen in Ranabaali, while Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be seen together in the upcoming romantic thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran. These projects show how the bond between real-life couples can become an important part of the audience’s interest in a film.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth in Lust Stories 3

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are among the latest real-life couples to share the screen. The two appeared together in one of the four stories in Netflix’s Lust Stories 3, which was released on September 18, 2026. Their segment explored relationships and intimacy, making their real-life connection an interesting part of the project.

Directed by Kiran Rao, Vikramaditya Motwane, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, Lust Stories 3 is the latest instalment of Netflix India’s popular anthology series. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan.

Aditi and Siddharth first worked together in the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. They kept their relationship private for a long time but were often seen together at public events. Their wedding in 2024 made their relationship official. Their appearance together in Lust Stories 3 gave fans a chance to see the couple share the screen after their real-life relationship became public.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will bring their real-life relationship back to the big screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The two first worked together as a lead pair in Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva, which was released in 2022. They fell in love while working on the film and got married in April that year.

Their next film together, however, will be very different from Brahmāstra. Love & War is a period drama set against the backdrop of war and features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as two Army officers. Alia plays the woman whose life becomes connected to both men.