Alia-Ranbir In Love & War To Rashmika-Vijay In Ranabaali: Real-Life Star Couples Bringing Their Chemistry To Films
Real-life couples, including Alia-Ranbir, Rashmika-Vijay and Sonakshi-Zaheer, are bringing their relationships to the screen, adding extra interest to their upcoming projects.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 6, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Real-life relationships between film stars have always created extra interest when the couples come together on screen. While audiences enjoy watching their favourite actors play romantic characters, seeing a real-life couple share the screen often adds curiosity. From Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth in Lust Stories 3 to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, several star couples are bringing their real-life chemistry to their films.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are also set to reunite on screen in Ranabaali, while Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be seen together in the upcoming romantic thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran. These projects show how the bond between real-life couples can become an important part of the audience’s interest in a film.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth in Lust Stories 3
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are among the latest real-life couples to share the screen. The two appeared together in one of the four stories in Netflix’s Lust Stories 3, which was released on September 18, 2026. Their segment explored relationships and intimacy, making their real-life connection an interesting part of the project.
Directed by Kiran Rao, Vikramaditya Motwane, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, Lust Stories 3 is the latest instalment of Netflix India’s popular anthology series. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan.
Aditi and Siddharth first worked together in the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. They kept their relationship private for a long time but were often seen together at public events. Their wedding in 2024 made their relationship official. Their appearance together in Lust Stories 3 gave fans a chance to see the couple share the screen after their real-life relationship became public.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will bring their real-life relationship back to the big screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The two first worked together as a lead pair in Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva, which was released in 2022. They fell in love while working on the film and got married in April that year.
Their next film together, however, will be very different from Brahmāstra. Love & War is a period drama set against the backdrop of war and features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as two Army officers. Alia plays the woman whose life becomes connected to both men.
The film marks Bhansali’s reunion with Ranbir nearly two decades after Saawariya. It also brings the filmmaker back together with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are another popular real-life couple set to share the screen. The actors, who have previously worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, will reunite for the period action drama Ranabaali.
The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and backed by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series, with music by Ajay-Atul. It is set against a difficult period in Indian history and follows people dealing with famine, social unrest and British rule.
Vijay plays Ranabaali, a rebellious warrior who fights to protect his people. Rashmika plays Jayamma, his wife and companion who stays by his side during difficult times. Their characters’ relationship is expected to be an important part of the story.
The film has also generated interest because of the couple’s real-life journey. Vijay and Rashmika became close after working together and later got married in 2026. Their reunion on screen as a married couple is likely to add interest for their fans.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in Tu Hai Meri Kiran
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are also taking their real-life chemistry to the big screen with Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The romantic thriller is scheduled to release on October 23, 2026.
The couple previously worked together in Double XL and later got married in 2024 after dating for several years. Their new film, however, will show them in a very different setting.
Directed and written by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is built around love, obsession and psychological tension. Sonakshi plays a woman whose connection with another person takes an unsettling turn, while Zaheer plays a man whose one-sided obsession drives the story.
Other Actor-Couples Who Made Their Chemistry Work On Screen
The appeal of real-life couples sharing the screen is not new in Indian cinema. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs with Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, before getting married in 2018. They later worked together in films including Padmaavat and 83.
Similarly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s chemistry in Shershaah became a talking point, with the two later getting married in 2023. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also found love after working together in films such as Tashan and eventually tied the knot in 2012.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol remain another memorable example. The two worked together in films including Hulchul and Ishq before getting married in 1999.
These examples show why real-life couples continue to attract attention when they share the screen. Whether it is a romance, period drama, or thriller, audiences are often curious to see how a couple’s real-life bond translates into their on-screen chemistry. With Aditi-Siddharth already seen together in Lust Stories 3 and Alia-Ranbir, Rashmika-Vijay and Sonakshi-Zaheer set to appear in upcoming projects, the trend continues to remain a strong point of interest for film fans.