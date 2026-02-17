ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt Joins Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson As Presenter At BAFTA 2026

The British Academy announced the full line-up of presenters on Tuesday. The ceremony will be held on February 22 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Actor Alan Cumming is set to host this year's awards night.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has joined the list of presenters for the 2026 edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards. Alia is now placed alongside international stars Cillian Murphy and Kate Hudson.

Alia, who has been gradually increasing her worldwide profile, makes another significant international appearance with her inclusion in the presenters' list. She joins a long roster of presenters from across the film industry, including Bryan Cranston, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Patrick Dempsey, Riz Ahmed and Stormzy, among others. Several nominees are also expected to present awards during the ceremony.

In a statement released with the announcement, BAFTA said it was excited to welcome an impressive group of presenters representing the best of cinema and the creative arts. The organisation also confirmed that the ceremony will be broadcast live and made available internationally through multiple broadcasters.

Alia Bhatt Joins Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson As Presenter At BAFTA 2026 (Photo: Alia Bhatt's IG Story)

Alia is not the first Indian actor to present at the BAFTAs. In previous years, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone have also taken the stage as presenters. The Student Of The Year actor has recently drawn attention for her appearances at major international events, including film festivals and fashion galas.

Speaking about her professional endeavours, Alia is currently busy with two projects. She will star in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, where she shares screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal. She is also set to feature in Alpha, a new addition to the YRF spy universe, alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Release dates for the films are yet to be announced.