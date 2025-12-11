Alia Bhatt Honoured At Red Sea Film Festival - Here's What She Told A Pakistani Fan Asking If She'd Visit The Country
December 11, 2025
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Golden Globe Horizon Award at the 5th Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. The award, announced by festival organisers, recognises creative talent from around the world. Alia shared the honour with Tunisian actor Hend Sabry, who received the Omar Sharif Award.
For the event, Alia chose to wear a floral beige gown. With gratitude, Alia said, "The Golden Globes are an iconic part of the global awards universe. I am happy to be part of it. I look forward to continuing my career in telling more stories of powerful and deserving women."
It was here that the artistic evolution of Alia was given a special tribute in this festival, placing her career under the spotlight. The presentation traced her journey from early films to her transformative performances in Highway, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Brahmastra.
While the award was a headline moment, Alia's interaction with a Pakistani fan during a festival panel went viral. When asked whether she would consider visiting Pakistan someday, Alia chose not to give a direct answer. She rather mentioned her professional commitments and desire to stay open-minded. She stated that she would travel wherever her work required and added that she preferred to remain adaptive.
When the discussion turned to the pressures of representing India at international festivals, Alia said she did not view it as a burden. She said it was less pressure and more pride. She also revisited the frequently debated topic of nepotism, briefly commenting, "bringing something to the table, sab kuch maaf hai."
At the festival, Alia also gave audiences a first look at her upcoming project Alpha, slated for release in 2026. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is the first female-led movie in the YRF Spy universe. Calling it "a risk", Alia acknowledged the challenges of spearheading a female-led action franchise, but her excitement was evident. Alia stars alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol in the movie.
