Alia Bhatt Honoured At Red Sea Film Festival - Here's What She Told A Pakistani Fan Asking If She'd Visit The Country

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Golden Globe Horizon Award at the 5th Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. The award, announced by festival organisers, recognises creative talent from around the world. Alia shared the honour with Tunisian actor Hend Sabry, who received the Omar Sharif Award.

For the event, Alia chose to wear a floral beige gown. With gratitude, Alia said, "The Golden Globes are an iconic part of the global awards universe. I am happy to be part of it. I look forward to continuing my career in telling more stories of powerful and deserving women."

It was here that the artistic evolution of Alia was given a special tribute in this festival, placing her career under the spotlight. The presentation traced her journey from early films to her transformative performances in Highway, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Brahmastra.